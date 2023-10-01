DID is classified within the transformational disorders, as it leads the individual to change their functioning

DID (Dissociative Identity Disorder) is a rare disease that affects only 1.5% of the population. For psychology, dissociation is a set of experiences that lead the affected individual to distance themselves from reality. This phenomenon encompasses numerous mental disorders, which present this characteristic as a symptom.

According to Antônio de Pádua, professor at the Institute of Psychology at the University of São Paulo, DID is classified among transformative disorders, because it leads the individual affected by the disease to change their functioning.

One of the central issues of TDI is the memory loss of those affected, who have their practical activities impaired, as explained by Antônio de Pádua.

“When a person associates themselves with a new identity, they have memory difficulties, they even have memory impairment of the activities they had to do”he declared.

According to the expert, the affected person can “forgetting certain activities. A new personality can come with different skills than the previous one, and this affects the progress of her day-to-day life, relationships, all of that.”

Possible causes

According to Antônio de Pádua, one of the causes of DID is associated with the occurrence of some traumatic experience, mainly a history of physical violence and abuse.

Traumas are complex issues in psychology, because the development of a disease depends on how these individuals experience certain situations.

However, Pádua states that, in the case of DID, not everyone who, when experiencing stress or violence – in childhood, mainly – will develop the disease. It takes a series of factors and predispositions in the individual and their experience for this to happen.

Leila Tardivo, professor at the Institute of Psychology at USP, comments that some authors do not identify the issue of trauma as a trigger for the development of the disease.

However, even if there is no consensus on what causes dissociative identity disorder, there is agreement on the idea of ​​the individual going through suffering and the desire to escape that situation.

Faces of TDI

The manifestation of personalities does not follow a pattern and does not happen equally to everyone affected by the disease, declared specialist Leila Tardivo.

“There are two ways in which these personalities appear: one dominating the others and the same person does not know this, as they have no control and the personalities know each other. How can it be in a way where there is unconsciousness, in a certain way, when one predominates and the others don’t know”he said.

Depending on the degree to which personality changes occur, individuals affected by the disease are able to perceive it. Furthermore, it is possible to lose total control of personalities if there is no psychological and psychiatric intervention.

In general, people manifest new functioning characteristics associated with their biological gender. However, it is possible for individuals to take on characteristics of the opposite gender.

Diagnosis and care

According to Professor Antônio de Pádua, dissociative identity disorder has no cure, but psychotherapy and some medications – depending on the degree of the disease – can help with treatment.

“Therapy is very important, as is a diagnosis. So, good professionals need to be very aware of the complaints to evaluate these aspects and provide a segment of this treatment”he stated.

Furthermore, the professor added that medication is sometimes necessary, because the individual notices these changes and this flow that generates suffering.

The disorder can also be accompanied by an anxiety crisis, depression, and medications will be more focused on reducing this condition.

As experts explain, it is difficult to make an accurate diagnosis, because it can be confused with other diseases that present personality transitions, and also because the individual himself may not understand what is happening.

“Often, it takes a person a long time to realize if they feel something strange. […] and this can start in childhood or adolescence. It is understood that children often have fantasies. However, in adulthood, these conditions begin to identify themselves, such as sudden changes in that person’s functioning and changes in attitude.”declared Padua.

With information from USP