Contrary to the bloc headed by the president of the INE, Guadalupe Taddei, electoral counselor Claudia Zavala is promoting an alternative proposal to grant fewer plurinominal deputies to the coalition headed by Morena.

It proposes a distribution of plurinominal deputies different from that of the official project that will be resolved today in the General Council of the INE, so that Morena, PVEM and PT have 317 legislators and not 364 that would give them a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies.

At least three other INE councilors, out of a total of 11, could support Zavala. If this proposal were to come to fruition, the 4T parties would not reach the 334 federal deputies required to be a qualified majority in San Lázaro and approve reforms to the Constitution.

The official project, proposed by the INE’s Prerogatives Directorate, proposes giving Morena and its allies 364 seats and is being reviewed today in a tense environment, not only due to the polarization experienced by the new composition of the Chamber of Deputies, but also due to the division among electoral councilors over the formula for assigning positions.

Zavala will propose to distribute the vote by party, not by coalition, respecting what the Constitution says, but with an interpretation that reduces the number of plurinominal seats that the 4T is entitled to because they are overrepresented individually. The Opposition reports that Morena and its allies obtained 59% of the vote and will now have 73% of the deputies.