The self-proclaimed Central General Staff (EMC), the main dissident of the extinct guerrilla Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), has proclaimed the suspension of its participation in the negotiation table with the Colombian Government, which it accuses of failing to fulfill commitments.

The announcement was spread through a statement on the armed group’s social media platforms, where it expressed its intention to carry out internal consultations to determine the direction of peace negotiations with the Government of President Gustavo Petro.

Despite suspending the dialogue table, the group assured that the bilateral ceasefire that has been in force since October 16 will continue to be respected until January 15, as had been agreed between the parties.

“The bilateral ceasefire will be maintained in accordance with the agreed terms, with the hope of overcoming this situation for the benefit of Colombia,” the group said in a statement.

The self-proclaimed EMC also warns that the situation at the peace negotiation table is at risk of a “definitive” breakdown, blaming the Government for failing to comply with agreed protocols, but without providing details in this regard or evidence of non-compliance.

“The military should leave the areas, as was the commitment, however, the response has been to increase the force by taking over all the spaces that the parties committed to vacate,” indicates a document published by the group, without specifying What territories does it refer to?

A ‘Total Peace’ project that sees difficulties

These peace negotiations will take place in the northeastern town of Tibú, near the border with Venezuela.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who was once part of the rebel group M-19, promised to end the historic cycle of violence in Colombia. He took office in August 2022 with his ‘Total Peace’ project, with which he intends to dialogue and reach agreements with armed groups in the South American nation.

In 2016, the Colombian Government of Juan Manuel Santos reached a peace agreement with the extinct FARC, which led to the surrender of weapons by approximately 7,000 members of that group, who committed to reintegrate into civilian life.

However, while this was happening, the self-proclaimed EMC gained strength and occupied territories previously controlled by the FARC. The Government has expressed concern that the EMC is involved in illegal activities such as cocaine trafficking and illegal mining.

A previous ceasefire with the self-styled EMC, which began on December 31, 2022, was suspended in May after members of the group killed four indigenous youth who had been forcibly recruited.

It is estimated that the self-proclaimed EMC has around 3,530 members, of which 2,180 combatants, and operates in various parts of Colombia, although its presence is more solid in the provinces of Caquetá, Guaviare, Meta and Putumayo (south).

With EFE and local media.