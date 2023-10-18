Es is a solemn ceremony with which the Kaiserring of Goslar, one of the most important prizes for contemporary art, is awarded every year in the medieval imperial palace. The list of 48 prize winners since its founding in 1975 reads like a who’s who of the international art scene. The fact that the “Nobel Prize in Art” is being awarded to not just one but two artists for the first time this year is a novelty. The fact that it goes to two Russian artists who have lived in Germany since the early 1990s in the second year of the Ukrainian war is not without political ulterior motives.

With Yuri Albert and Vadim Zakharov, the jury honored “the most important representatives of Moscow conceptualism of the second generation, who have continually developed artistic strategies between subversion and skepticism under extremely difficult political conditions since the end of the 1970s,” writes jury chairwoman Marion Ackermann. The political implications of her decision are only hinted at in the postscript: “It is important right now to look at this in more depth.”



Dancing with the Sun: “An Exchange of Information with the sun” was Vadim Zakharov’s first work of art in 1978

The double show in the Mönchehaus Museum associated with the ideal prize offers the best opportunity for this. It presents the two artists born in 1959 in two mini-retrospectives that accentuate both the dialogue and the differences between them, which is also clearly shown in two good individual catalogs in a shared slipcase. Both met at the Moscow Art School in the late 1970s and soon moved into unofficial artistic circles from three generations as Moscow “Conceptualists”. Excluded from the state art world, they therefore took it upon themselves to exhibit, discuss, exchange or collect their work in private or outdoor settings, which became part of artistic practice. While Soviet ideology was the determining point of reference and friction for the first generation around Ilya Kabakov, the second generation dealt with the general question of the possibilities and conditions of art in a humorously subversive way.

Is there right art in wrong art?

Two early photographic works show better than any description how the restrictive conditions of the Brezhnev era could be undermined. One photo shows 19-year-old Albert wearing a fur hat in front of a desolate row of houses along the snow-covered street with a sign around his neck that reads: “Yuri Albert gives all the heat he radiates to other people.” The other photo shows him young Zakharov, sending his artistic fingerprint to the sun in the magnifying glass of a hand mirror. Humor and heart, generosity and imagination are her means of standing up for humanity and freedom across political and ideological boundaries. Despite their closeness, both followed different strategies, which, however, refer to one another at certain points: Yuri Albert, who comes from Moscow, in the modest habitus of the laconic commentator and clever caricaturist, and Zakharov, who was born in Dushanbe, in changing functions, roles and costumes as an archivist, collector, graphic artist and Publisher of his own art as well as that of his artist friends.