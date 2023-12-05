Dissertations | General: Objector Esa Saarinen advocates accepting Lauri Törhönen’s argument

Saarinen considers the structure of the dissertation “intellectually whimsical” but also finds merit in it.

Film director Lauri Törhönen dissertation opponent, professor emeritus Esa Saarinen presents the acceptance of Törhönen’s work, says Over.

Törhönen’s doctoral thesis at the University of Lapland Film director in Finland. Now. Finnish film director’s work processes; ethics, morality, technology and social relations has aroused a lot of discussion in the public.

It has been criticized, for example, for being unscientific and difficult to read. For example, the dissertation does not have a structured table of contents, and it does not refer to sources in the manner typical of an academic text.

According to Yle, Saarinen finds fault with the dissertation in his statement.

“For me, the fragmentary and leaping, intellectually capricious structure of the final result is not a special merit, although I notice its inspiring suggestiveness, because the methodical foundations of the chosen style are not opened up. The text relies too much on the reader’s good will and resourcefulness to connect the conversation at different points and levels,” says Saarinen, according to Yle.

In the end, however, Saarinen suggests accepting Törhönen’s work. He praises, for example, the assignment of the thesis and Törhönen’s consistent way of thinking, even though there is repetition.

Also the supervisor of the dissertation, or custodian Kaarina Määtä has submitted his statement about the work. According to Yle, it says that Törhönen did not answer “a single” question from the opponent during the dissertation. According to Määtä, Törhönen was also unable to defend his work or discuss its shortcomings.

Lapland at the university, the dissertation can be graded with thanks accepted, accepted or rejected. Dissertation rejection is very rare.

According to Yle, the dissertation will probably be evaluated on Thursday next week.

According to the agenda of the Faculty Council of the University of Lapland, Törhönen’s dissertation also “discussed the possible obstacles of pre-examiners”.

The public has raised doubts about the retention of the preliminary inspectors, because they have been involved in Törhönen’s research, which is part of the dissertation.