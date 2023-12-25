Dissertation | The fields in Vantaa can become a model for Finnish courts

The line of the European Court of Human Rights differs somewhat from Finnish jurisprudence.

From Vantaa the fields of the inheritance farm may soon become a decision of the European Court of Human Rights (EIT), which will have a significant impact on Finnish jurisprudence.

Next year, the EIT is expected to issue a verdict on the appeal of the heir who lost his family farm. The city of Vantaa redeemed Saras' fields in 2016.

“The fact that the EIT has taken Saras' redemption into its consideration means that the court has something to say in this matter”, professor of land use and real estate law at the University of Turku Martti Häkkänen interprets.

His dissertation Blackmail and European asset protection was examined at Aalto University in December. This engineering dissertation is Häkkänen's second.

in Finland EIT makes headlines for judgments on the treatment of asylum seekers, custody disputes or violations of freedom of speech.

The EIT also resolves property disputes, of which expropriations by public authorities are the most serious.

In the late 2010s, Häkkänen served as the secretary of the Redemption Act reform committee. The reform was not completed.

Martti Häkkänen's dissertation was checked at Aalto University at the beginning of December.

At that time, Häkkänen realized that European jurisprudence could not be used in lawmaking, because no one had systematically studied the judgments of the EIT.

His 600-page dissertation is the first Finnish-language study in which comparative information on the EIT's expropriation judgments has been collected in one cover. The work took years.

“I have sometimes translated judgments of up to 80 pages from French and English. My dissertation thus provides completely new information about European sentencing practice for both law makers and decision-makers,” says Häkkänen.

EIT has handled Finnish expropriations a dozen times. Many cases were related to the Vuotos basin, which was not built in the end.

Finland joined the European Convention on Human Rights 1990. According to Häkkänen, Finnish legislation is almost in harmony with the convention.

On the other hand, the Redemption Act, which dates back to 1977, has sections that are not quite in line with the Human Rights Convention or the decisions of the EIT. There are also differences in Finnish jurisprudence compared to the judgments of the EIT.

Häkkänen's findings can be summed up in two concepts: proportionality principle and post-control.

“EIT formulates the principle of proportionality in such a way that when interfering with property there must be a fair balance between the public interest and the protection of the fundamental rights of the individual.”

EIT takes into account the history of the property to be redeemed. A heritage property that has been in the same family for centuries and a newly purchased plot are in a different position.

In Finland, a similar proportionality assessment is not carried out.

in Finland expropriations are divided into the actual redemption and a separate compensation decision.

In the redemption decision, it is considered whether the municipality has a reason for the redemption in accordance with the public interest.

When the redemption has gained legal force, the municipality applies for a redemption order from the Land Survey, which determines the compensation amount.

Finland received a judgment from the EIT regarding redemption compensation in 2002. Tiepiiri had redeemed a couple of properties in Nakkila from an heir for a road area for 115,000 marks. The same property was estimated to be worth FIM 600,000 in inheritance tax.

The EIT ordered the state to pay compensation to the heirs, but not quite half a million.

Post-check again means that what happens to the property after the redemption is closely monitored in Europe. Does the municipality use the land it redeems for the purpose for which it was redeemed?

In some European countries, such as France, it is also possible to return the property to the original owners if this does not happen.

In Finland, post-control is almost completely absent. Restitution is prohibited by the Redemption Act.

For example, in the 1990s, the city of Jyväskylä redeemed the land for a park and parking area with a small amount of money. Almost immediately, the municipality zoned the land for building rights, and made a big fortune by selling the area.

The former owner appealed the matter all the way to the Supreme Court, but the municipality received no reprimands.

“It would have been interesting to see how EIT would have reacted to this case,” Häkkänen reflects.

The case of Saras's estate in Vantaa is significant in many ways.

In the early 2010s, the heritage farm, which had been in the possession of the same family for 300 years, was being transferred to the construction company SRV through a voluntary sale. The negotiations ended when the city did not give a zoning promise for the area.

Vantaa redeemed the land in 2016 for a fraction of the possible purchase price. The city is now starting to design a small house area in the fields of Saras in Keimola.

In the Redemption Act there are lighter methods, expropriation should be used as a last resort. In practice, the municipality is strong even in a negotiation situation, because it can always flash a redemption card.

Jurisprudence has been on the side of public power almost without exception.

“KHO has processed dozens of redemption complaints and only in a few cases has the redemption permission been revoked.”

Häkkänen believes that the redemption procedure has become a powerful weapon for public power.

“When the criteria limiting redemption are not given importance, it leads to pressure on the compensation side. If compensation regulation also lowers compensation in favor of the municipality, redemptions and the related strong zoning monopoly have become quite a money-making machine for municipalities.”

The reform of the Redemption Act is pending in the Ministry of Justice. The Ministry of the Environment, on the other hand, is preparing a reform of the Land Use and Construction Act.

