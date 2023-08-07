Dissertation | Mothers in a stable employment situation return to work faster than others

According to the doctoral research, especially mothers who stay at home with children for a long time lag behind the salary development of fathers and mothers who have been at home for a shorter time.

In stable mothers in a working situation return to work faster than other mothers, according to a recent doctoral study conducted at the University of Jyväskylä.

Tapio Räsänen according to a doctoral thesis in economics, the majority of mothers return to work at the latest when the children are 2–3 years old. Mothers who have a stable labor market position or a job to return to after care leave, however, return to work faster than other mothers.

“About half of the mothers have a permanent job before the child is born, which they can return to after parental leave and childcare leave,” Räsänen tells HS.

The dissertation research, based on the register materials of Statistics Finland and Kela, investigated the effects of child home care support and private care support on families’ child care solutions, as well as the effects of having children on women’s salary development.

Dissertation according to the majority of income loss caused by having children is explained by care leave. In particular, mothers who stay at home with their children for a long time lag behind the wage development of fathers and mothers who have been at home for a shorter time.

“After returning to work, women who had been at home longer had a much larger pay gap with men. They had fallen behind men’s wage development by about 20 percent. On the other hand, we found that mothers who were on care leave for a shorter time than average did not lag behind men’s wage development as much. Especially if you only have one or two children, you can pretty quickly get on the same salary development career as men,” Räsänen tells HS.

According to Räsänen, many working mothers work part-time when their children are small or start school. They also do less overtime and irregular work than childless parents.

According to Räsänen, children’s fathers should take more family leave if they want to promote gender equality in the labor market. Admittedly, there has already been a lot of positive development in this matter since 2010, the university’s press release states.

“The false belief that hiring women is a risk has taken root in the Finnish labor market. In reality, employed women return to work relatively quickly. It would be good if we could get rid of false beliefs,” Räsänen says in the announcement.

Fresh the government program promises to reform the legislation on early childhood education service vouchers and raise the proportion of children covered by private care support to at least the level it was in 2011.

The government’s goal is that more and more families could choose between different forms of early childhood education in a more equitable manner.

According to Räsänen’s doctoral research, higher support for home care slows down mothers’ return to work, but greater support for private early childhood education has no effect on mothers’ employment.

“Higher support for home care slows down mothers’ transition to work, but the effect is even greater for mothers in a weak labor market position,” Räsänen tells HS.

According to Räsänen, the employment of mothers could be increased, for example, by lowering early childhood education fees or reducing home care support, but only up to a certain limit.

In June In the one published on Kela’s website in a blog post Räsänen recommends that the government increase private care support in a targeted manner for low- and middle-income families. According to Räsänen, this would make private childcare options more affordable for more families.

“Now those with high incomes can choose, but for low and medium incomes, municipal early childhood education is the most affordable option. If you have a really low income, home care support can be a financially better option. So there are no real opportunities to choose between public and private services or home care.”