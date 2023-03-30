Home page politics

A guest who thinks differently is not allowed to express his or her opinion on Russian state television. Moments like this are by no means rare on Kremlin television.

Moscow – Again scandal on Russian TV! The opinion of a dissenting guest was brutally suppressed. The man had said that the West was more powerful than Russia and that Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion should be stopped immediately, before it was too late. Julia Davis, founder of a Russian media surveillance group, shared the footage on Twitter.

“Meanwhile in Russia: Reasonable voices who say that Putin’s military adventure should end as soon as possible are contradicted by rabid propagandists who claim that both the military might and unity of Western countries exist only on paper.” , Davis tweeted.

Russian state TV: Former Duma deputy intervenes

It all started in the talk format on the Rossiya 1 channel when the presenter Vladimir Solovyov said that Ukraine and Russia gave different information about the available ammunition units. Boris Nadezhdin, a former Duma deputy, interrupted him and said that “during a war you can’t believe anyone”. In addition, the West is much more powerful than Russia. Nadezhdin referred to the US military budget, which at EUR 800 billion is much higher than Russia’s (EUR 500 billion).

In addition, Boeing could produce many more planes than Russia. “The capabilities of American industry, when scaled up in line with these insane amounts of money being allocated to the Pentagon, are significantly greater than ours,” he said. It is “simply unimaginable” to compete against the “united West” whose capabilities are “10 times higher than ours in terms of economy, demographics and so on”.

Russian State TV: Kazakov can’t take it anymore

Political scientist Viktor Olevich agreed, saying it was obvious that the West was superior to Russia. Alexander Kazakov could not take it any longer and interrupted Olevich. “Everything Viktor said exists only in virtual reality,” said Kazakov, a member of the State Duma. “These numbers, these parameters, are presented by some organizations that we don’t trust. And now let’s go back to Earth.” The West is unable to keep up with Russia. (mse)