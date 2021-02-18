Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Child Friendly Office, affiliated to the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, in cooperation with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), announced the generalization of the “Adolescents’ Package for Expression and Innovation ”coinciding with the activities of“ Emirates Innovates 2021 ”, which is organized at the state level during the period from 21 to 21 February 27.

The adolescent girls’ package for expression and innovation was launched by UNICEF in 2017, and the materials were modified in 2020 to reach adolescents during the spread of the “Covid-19” epidemic.

The package contains a number of activities and ideas within a set of electronic awareness documents, which can be applied under the supervision of parents, caregivers, trainers and facilitators, and those working with adolescents to build their skills and capabilities during the spread of the “Covid-19” epidemic.

The package consists of basic instructions directed at workers with the target group, training programs that contain a fund for activities and planning in line with the interests and needs of adolescents, and suggestions for games and exercises to train them in adopting innovative methods of preserving and developing their talents, in addition to a package of ideas to confront “Covid-19” And how to overcome the restrictions on mobility caused by the pandemic.

The Young Boys package helps to explore the arts through activities that focus on drawing and coloring, singing and dancing, acting, playing musical instruments, and composing stories, poems and plays. The package also allows adolescents to innovate in multiple areas such as planning and implementing innovative projects, experiments and working on inventions, and exploring ideas. And new concepts, and brainstorm to come up with solutions to societal and global problems and challenges.

The Sharjah Child-Friendly Office worked on disseminating and sharing the content of the package with all parties concerned with the care of children and teenagers and developing their talents in the Emirate of Sharjah, to include the largest number of adolescents benefiting from it in the emirate.

Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al-Ghazal, Executive Director of Sharjah Child-Friendly Office, said: “The implementation of this idea translates into the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, and her continuous efforts to enable new generations to develop their skills and employ »Their talents are for the benefit of their society through innovation, and in support of this category of new generations and the institutions working with them. Our role comes in presenting the latest global trends and policies for institutions concerned with the care of children and young people, as the implementation of the package will contribute to upgrading the labor standards of these institutions to be friendly to children and adolescents». She stressed the importance of activities that contribute to strengthening Sharjah’s position as a friendly city for children and adolescents, saying: “We focus on aspects of awareness, training, dialogue and participation in workshops and activities that enable adolescents to face challenges, and we will continue to make efforts to open the way for youth in the emirate to express themselves, their needs and aspirations for their community. And their city, and this is one of the main pillars of friendly cities for children and young people.

10 competencies

The use of the training package depends on organizing workshops for adolescents to participate in a fun and challenging package of activities, during which the participants express themselves, propose solutions to problems and deal with stressful situations in a framework of active and positive participation in bringing about change in their communities. The activities are designed to enable adolescents to develop and use ten key competencies: communication and expression, leadership and influence, empathy and respect, dealing with pressure and control of emotions, critical thinking and decision-making, identity and self-respect, problem-solving and conflict management, cooperation and teamwork, and hope. Future goal setting, creativity and innovation. The youth kit includes digital copies of all instructions, tools and activities, as well as pictorial samples and instructions. Those interested can find all of these resources on the Youngsters’ Portfolio website, with pictures, factual stories and more information on the history of the bag at: http://adolescentkit.org. The Sharjah Child Friendly Office will circulate a guide for program coordinators, targeting program managers, experts, and those working to design, prepare and manage initiatives using the activities and tools in the youth portfolio.