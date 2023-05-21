Missing person search sheets will be disseminated in CISZ of zapopanJalisco thanks to collectives.

The colective Light of Hope Jaliscoformed by relatives of people missing in the state, they achieved the diffusion.

He Zapopan Comprehensive Services Center (CISZ) of the Zapopan government is a center with more than 500 municipal procedures from up to 25 dependencies.

The center adds the places where the cards are disseminated, such as the collectors of Guadalajara and bus stops in the same municipality.

In addition, they placed the “Windows of Hope” in Guadalajara, where there are search sheets on city walls.

The collective added that they want the diffusion to be also in Colmenas and traveling libraries.

It should be noted that they continue with the paste of search certificates in the different municipalities of the metropolitan area.

On repeated occasions, the groups in Jalisco of relatives of disappeared persons have demanded greater dissemination of the files, since their search continues, where they denounce irregularities by the prosecutor’s offices.

Jalisco is the number one state in all of Mexico in missing persons, according to national figures, there are more than 15,000 missing.