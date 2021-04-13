Thousands of people have blocked major roads and railways in Pakistan and clashed with police in the streets over cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in the French media. It is reported by Reuters…

Protesters began blocking entries and exits from all major cities in the country after the arrest of Saad Rizvi, leader of the far-right Islamist movement Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan. They attacked police officers as well as damaged vehicles, government official Navid Zaman said. At the same time, the massive blocking of roads paralyzed business in large cities of the country.

Zaman pointed out that the Islamists refused to disperse until their leader was released. “We took to the streets because the state does not respect the agreement,” said one of the activists, Ejaz Ashrafi. The police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Rizvi was arrested for inciting riots on April 12. He urged followers to rally across the country because Pakistani authorities are postponing the decision to expel the French ambassador.

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan rose to prominence for publicly denouncing its disrespectful treatment of Islam and fighting blasphemy. In November 2020, the movement organized massive protests in the country over the publication of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. The authorities managed to stop the actions after signing an agreement on a boycott of French products. At the same time, the organization demanded to sever economic relations with France.

It is not the first time that publications about the prophet in Charlie Hebdo have provoked the outrage of Islamists. On January 7, 2015, the militants carried out an armed attack on the editorial office of the magazine, as a result of which 12 people were killed. Five years later, on October 16, 2020, a French high school teacher Samuel Pati was brutally murdered by a native of Chechnya for showing the same cartoons to children during a lesson. For followers of Islam, any images of the Prophet Muhammad are unacceptable.