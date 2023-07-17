I think that nobody likes to raise our rent. Less when this is already high. That is, we pay more than what the rented space is worth. To the annoyance is added that the announcement of the new increase it arrives unexpectedly. It takes us by surprise as if a ball of baseball hit us in the forehead. This and nothing else happened to me a week ago, when upon returning from work and opening the entrance gate to the building of the apartment I live in, I found the landlord, who upon seeing me —I assume he was waiting for my arrival— proceeded to announce that the rents Some of the surrounding apartments were higher than his, so he had decided to raise the price by twenty-five percent. amount established. The first thing I thought of was moving to another place and the next day I set about finding a place to go, but so far I haven’t found any place: most of them are the same or better expensive and in not good condition. Also, I’m lazy. It’s hard for me to move with my boxes books. I suppose that, in order to save myself the inconvenience, I will end up paying what is required. I also like having a greengrocer nearby and a convenience store wines that puts them up for sale. And naively I make myself believe that I live with some comfort. I say believe because I have known other ways to be comfortable, but above all I must admit that, at the moment, I have no real chance of moving to another place. It is true that the only thing I usually need is a comfortable bed, a coffee maker, a bookcase, a table and a chair to sit down and write. All of that I possess, certainly. Let’s just say those are my little insignificant mod cons. Well, I don’t want to sound like a complainer, although it is clear that anyone needs a place to live and a roof over their heads. I wish those who enrich themselves at the expense of the hardships of others could understand this.

