Due to the strike, certain shows and activities are being disrupted or even canceled, Disneyland Paris said. “The Disney parks and hotels remain open and we will do everything we can to continue to provide the best experience possible,” the entertainment park writes in a statement. If you wish, you can postpone your visit to a later date. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.’

The cast members, or the people who are in the well-known suits, for example, fight for higher wages. They are supported in this by three different unions. For example, the employees all want a wage increase of 200 euros net, double wages on Sundays and a doubling of the kilometer charge. They also want the flexible services with varying times to be continued only voluntarily.

On the website Cast on strike say the employees: “Working conditions got worse, inflation made life much more expensive than before and Disney flat out refuses to pay us living, fair wages.” Videos and photos of striking employees can be seen on social media. See also Animals | Hamina's walrus was left behind the police tapes to sleep overnight - Possible follow-up measures are being considered today Read below the tweets

A strike also took place on 25 May. Then Disney came up with the solution to pay every employee who has been employed for more than a year a one-off bonus of 125 euros. The cast members and unions have not agreed to this and so the strikes continue. A grim atmosphere arose during Monday’s strike as strikers tried to walk from the park to the Walt Disney Studios. They were stopped in front of the passage by guards. A video on Twitter shows how the activists massively throw themselves into the doorway when it opens.

It is not known how long the strikes in Disneyland Paris will continue. ‘It is enough. We’re going on strike. The mouse must pay’, can be read on the website of the strikers.

