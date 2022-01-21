Home page politics

divide

The work of the new Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not viewed positively by many. © Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters/Pool/dpa

The new federal government has not been in office for a long time, but the work done so far already seems to be causing resentment among the population. Figures from a survey paint a picture of dissatisfaction.

Berlin – A good six weeks after the start of the federal government of the SPD, Greens and FDP, dissatisfaction with their work prevails among the population.

In a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, 45 percent were rather dissatisfied or even very dissatisfied, with only 37 percent being satisfied. 17 percent did not provide any information.

On Friday, the cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will meet for its first retreat, which will deal with the German presidency of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers and the acceleration of future investments. The head of government and his 16 ministers were sworn in in the Bundestag on December 8th.

Dissatisfaction also prevails when asked about the work of all three main actors: Chancellor Scholz, Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck from the Greens and Finance Minister and FDP leader Christian Lindner.

– 47 percent are rather dissatisfied and 33 percent rather satisfied with Scholz.

– 43 percent rate Habeck’s work rather negatively and 30 percent rather positively.

– Dissatisfaction also prevails with Lindner, but he still comes off best compared to his two cabinet colleagues: 40 percent are rather dissatisfied, 32 percent rather satisfied with his work.

A week ago, Scholz’s work was rated very positively in the ZDF “Politbarometer”. 65 percent of those surveyed said that Scholz was doing his job “rather well” as Chancellor. On the other hand, 17 percent of those surveyed found that the new chancellor was doing his job “rather poorly”. dpa