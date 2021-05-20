Inhabitants of the Los Jazmines neighborhood, in Lima, in March 2020. JUAN PONCE VALENZUELA / EFE

About 90% of Peruvians want the country’s economic model to change, although only a third would like a radical modification, according to pollsters Ipsos Peru and the Institute of Peruvian Studies. The Peruvian economy had 20 years of growth until it collapsed by 11% due to the pandemic in 2020. During those two decades, however, 70% of informal employment remained, which worsened with the coronavirus crisis. Last Friday, official figures indicated that in 2020 poverty rose 10 percentage points, which means that 30% of Peruvians (10 million people) live in poverty. Access to services – education, health, sanitation and the internet – which was already deficient before the pandemic, has also worsened.

The presidential candidates who have passed to the second round, the radical leftist Pedro Castillo and the conservative Keiko Fujimori, appear before the electorate as the representatives of change and the continuity of the model, respectively. Julio César Gómez, born in the village of Puña (Cajamarca), was Castillo’s schoolmate and is the same age, 51 years old. “We are disappointed in this economic model because the 1993 Constitution was made for the great, they forgot the one who earns his bread for the day with the sweat of his brow, that is why the change of the Constitution is called out. The people have already woken up and it is difficult for them to make it back down, ”he explains from Lima.

More information

“We ask for an assembly to change those laws made for the greats. Here justice is only for the poor who steals a chicken, a cell phone. They sentence him four years, but for those who steal millions or who sold our companies, there is freedom ”, adds Gómez, who accompanies Castillo as part of the security cordon of his campaign.

The economist Luis Alberto Arias, former vice president of the Central Reserve Bank, explains that “the main problems of dissatisfaction with the economic model are employment and access to basic services such as health, education and social protection.” According to official figures, in Lima only five out of 100 have access to private health insurance and only 38% have insurance with Essalud, a state system that even before the pandemic was collapsed. “The rest either do not have insurance or have access to the Comprehensive Health Insurance (minimum coverage with the Ministry of Health). With the pandemic, the situation has worsened. Until now, 15% of the workers have not recovered their employment and those who have recovered it obtain it in a precarious way ”, describes the consultant and university professor Arias.

“The State has made no progress in closing the huge gaps in access to health, education and social protection in the last five years. It has prioritized investment grade, fiscal balance, the public debt ratio, at the cost of stagnating spending on health, education, social protection and infrastructure. According to ECLAC, Peru spends less on these items than the Latin American average: this explains the poor health system to face the pandemic and the inability to protect those who lost their jobs, ”adds Arias.

The poor investment in health affects patients, but also 18,000 students of Medicine and Health Sciences who carry out their internship in hospitals. Recently, the Peruvian Federation of Students of Human Medicine (Fepemh) managed to get the Executive to approve the payment of a monthly stipend of not less than 243 dollars for inmates, health insurance and the delivery of personal protective equipment, however the announcement it is not fulfilled in its entirety. “The situation that thousands of inmates live in is the product of the neoliberal model, where everything has a price and where education and health have degenerated into a service or a commodity for those who can purchase it. Unfortunately, we live in a predatory model not only of nature but also of the human being ”, responds the union of medical students, consulted by this newspaper.

Labour reform

The 1993 Constitution that established the current economic model modified the labor regime. “Many of the things that are happening now about the formalization of job insecurity and the fact that workers are excluded from exercising some type of right are related to what the Alberto Fujimori government established,” says sociologist Alejandra Dinegro, researcher at the Precariousness and Informality of Young People in Peru.

“Several investigations on labor reform in Latin America qualify that of Peru as one of the most savage, due to the systematic abuse of labor rights, unionization and collective bargaining documents. Labor flexibility allows, for example, one-month contracts. Against this background, in my generation the inability to make plans prevailed, unlike our parents or grandparents ”, highlights the researcher.

When studying the conditions in which mobile platform dealers work in the three main Peruvian cities, Dinegro notes that there is “a kind of black hole” because they work for less than a minimum wage. “They are outside the regulatory framework in terms of labor and social rights, and they are in a non-traditional labor market: no hours, no boss, no contract, where everything is uncertain and the only interaction is with the mobile phone,” he notes.

Discontent with the economic model is more accentuated in a part of the Peruvian indigenous population. “We feel abandoned, excluded, discriminated against by this model of economic development,” says the apu (indigenous chief) Lizardo Cauper, president of Aidesep, the main organization of indigenous peoples of the Amazon. “It is necessary to prioritize the needs in health, education, water, sanitation and infrastructure, but also collective rights, such as the legal security of our territories -the titling- and respect for prior consultation. There are projects (of extractive companies) that are carried out without the knowledge or authorization of the peoples, ”adds the indigenous chief. “Structural changes and economic reactivation are needed, not partial solutions and isolated efforts in health and education,” concludes the leader of the ethnic group. shipibo-conibo, who suffered the difficulties of the health system in 2020 when he was infected with covid.

Days before the first round of the presidential elections last April, the problem of access to housing exploded with the invasion of private land in a district of Lima, Villa El Salvador. The police expelled the people who had come there, who now live in tents on the street, without water or basic services. Most are people who were unemployed during the pandemic and unable to pay rent. The urban planner Manuel Dammert points out that between 2001 and 2018, 93% of the new urban land built was informal settlements.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.