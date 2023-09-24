João Paulo Rodrigues says he is afraid that families “will start to make a national complaint, taking to the road”

João Paulo Rodrigues, coordinator of MST (Landless Rural Workers Movement), said that the dissatisfaction of movement members with the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) “it’s big”. He also stated that he was afraid that families “start making a national complaint”, stopping highways.

Rodrigues cited as an example of criticism of the current management the delay in purchasing products by Conab (National Supply Company). “So far, the government has not purchased 1 kilo of food from family farming inside PAA [Programa de Aquisição de Alimentos]. Families prepare for this, plant with this expectation. Dissatisfaction is great”, he stated in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo published on Saturday (September 23, 2023).

The PPA determines that a minimum of 30% of public purchases of foodstuffs must come from family farming, for later use in projects to combat hunger. Recreated by provisional measure in March, the program was approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by Lula in July.

“My concern is that at some point families will start to make a national complaint, taking to the road, stopping highways, for example. A day of occupations is not planned at the moment, but there is already a claim that we will need 5 terms from Lula to complete the agrarian reform process”, said Rodrigues.

The newspaper contacted the Ministry of Agrarian Development to inquire about Rodrigues’ statements, but received no response.

