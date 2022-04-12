Home page politics

Russia’s ruler: Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO / SNA

The West has imposed severe sanctions on Russia because of the Ukraine war – and in doing so has probably achieved the opposite of what was desired in one respect.

Moscow – The West’s tough economic sanctions against Vladimir Putin have triggered a new trend among the Russian elite – previously pro-Western Russians are now rallying behind the President. “Putin had no choice but to order an invasion of Ukraine to save us from the Anglo-Saxons,” says Rita German (42). In her own words, the advertising producer was until recently “liberal and anti-Putin”. But the sanctions imposed by the West after the Russian invasion of Ukraine “opened her eyes,” she says.

Ukraine war: displeasure with economic sanctions turns Russians into Putin supporters

The West has imposed unprecedented punitive measures against Russia over the war of aggression in Ukraine, hoping the sanctions would weaken domestic support for Putin. But now it looks like the opposite is the case. After the initial shock, many members of Russia’s hitherto pro-Western middle class feel they are being treated unfairly by the West — and rally behind Putin.

The latest sanctions have hit the Russians indiscriminately. Contracts with Western companies were dropped, as were planned vacation trips to Europe, credit cards and medicines from the West.

Ukraine War: “Demonizing Russians Only Drives Them to Rally Behind the Flag”

Many members of the middle class do not understand why they must collectively bear the consequences of Putin’s actions in Ukraine, even though they never elected the president, says sociologist Natalia Tikhonova of the Russian Academy of Sciences: “Europe’s demonization of Russians as a nation only drives them to gather behind the flag.”

When Putin sent his troops to Ukraine, Rita German was finishing an advertising campaign for a Ukrainian company. In the first shock she considered donating money to the Ukrainian army, she says. Then she thought for two weeks and listened to what “historians and geopolitical experts” in Russia said about Ukraine – and became a Putin supporter.

Ukraine War: First anti-Putin, now supporter

Normally, “no one can accept war,” says the advertising specialist. But the current situation is about “Russia’s sovereignty”: “We are under siege,” she says, referring to the sanctions. She can do without “Coca-Cola and iPhones” – there are more important, “basic values”.

War in Ukraine: Majority of Russians satisfied with Putin – survey not objective?

A study by the independent institute Levada was published in March: 83 percent of those surveyed said they were satisfied with Putin’s work – for comparison: in December it was still 65 percent. However, many sociologists point out that surveys do not convey an objective picture in a war situation, since criticism of the government is virtually forbidden. The last opposition media have been banned or have had to shut down in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the remaining state-affiliated TV channels are diligently producing programs with anti-Ukrainian and anti-Western propaganda.

At the beginning of the Ukraine conflict, more than 15,000 people were arrested during protests in Russia, but there are now hardly any protests. Tens of thousands of Russians, most of them highly educated, fled the country. Those who stayed must come to terms with the consequences of the economic sanctions – and many agree with the Kremlin’s portrayal that the West is waging a “full-scale war” against Russia.

New US sanctions against Russia also affect Putin’s daughters

Ukraine War: “Anti-Russian Hysteria”?

Moscow resident Alexander Nikonov, 37, believes the rest of the world is currently in “anti-Russian hysteria.” The Russians must therefore stand together: “This is not the time for bickering.” Even his colleagues, who had been openly critical of the government only a short time ago, have now fallen silent.

Even celebrities who are actually far from politics have now joined the public debate. Actress Marina Ermoshkina, for example, called on Russian influencers to cut up their Chanel handbags to protest the luxury fashion house’s boycott of Russia – and published a photo showing herself cutting a Chanel bag with pruning shears shredded to take a stand against “Russophobia”.

“The economic war that the West has launched against all Russians, regardless of their political beliefs, unites them more than all the Kremlin propaganda of recent years,” says political scientist Georgi Bowt. “By not distinguishing the nation from its leader, the West encourages the emergence of a new state before its borders: the anti-West.” (kam/AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA