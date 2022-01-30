In Poland and the Baltic countries, irritation is growing about Germany’s role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Nerves are on edge in the region: it is now experiencing the third time that Russia has made a massive attempt to stop its largest European neighbor, Ukraine, from heading west. In 2004, during the “Orange Revolution”, Moscow had only made threats; Beginning in 2014, the Russian military was deployed in Crimea and in the Donbass region and state borders were shifted. Now there is military activity in Russia and Belarus, again coupled with threats.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw.

Concerns about the situation are growing in Poland: Over the weekend, the Warsaw newspaper “Rzeczpospolita” reported that the Polish authorities are currently writing to reservists who are checking contact addresses and owners of vehicles, especially SUV models, about the army’s access provided for by law inform private cars in case of war. The authorities responded to inquiries with the information that it was only about “routine processes”.