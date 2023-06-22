At Eneco they understand the dissatisfaction of customers very well, they say at Eneco. Last year, energy prices shot through the roof, and it was no longer possible for many households to pay their bills. At the energy company, the telephone was “ringing red”, said chairman of the board As Tempelman on Thursday at the announcement of the annual figures. It rained accusations that the group itself just completely walked in, just like other suppliers of a suddenly very expensive basic necessity of life.

But now the financial results to be clear, this turns out to be a bit different, more nuanced. At least, according to Eneco. Yes, an excellent profit of 380 million euros was made – almost twice as much as in the previous reporting period. But if you look more closely, you will also see that the profit share on turnover has fallen (significantly), from 4 percent to 2.9 percent, partly as a result of rising costs. The return on invested capital, a measure that Eneco itself considers important, also shows no sign of ‘grabbing’ over the backs of consumers, according to Eneco. That return went from 6.4 percent to 7.2 percent. Still a “modest” percentage, according to financial director Jeanine Tijhaar.

ACM had already said it earlier, pointed out Eneco. In a recent investigation, the regulator found that energy suppliers had not made excessive margins during the crisis. “But the perception of many citizens was different,” says Tijhaar. Now the annual figures also show that Eneco is not a freeloader. Although they don’t want to put that too thick in Rotterdam, because with ‘see you see’ you don’t win hearts either of course. In a press conference, Tempelman immediately emphasized that he was very aware of how difficult it had been for customers, and then listed what Eneco had done to help them. From conducting a ‘social’ collection policy to helping to set up a national emergency fund.

Higher energy consumption

Incidentally, the annual figures are difficult to compare with the previous reporting period. The profit of 380 million is the profit over the past five quarters, from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2023. The previous reporting period covered only four quarters, from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021. This is because Eneco wants to align its reporting with that of its Japanese shareholders, Mitsubishi (80 percent) and Chubu (20 percent), which report by default from the beginning of April to the end of March.

Eneco’s current annual profit therefore includes one more quarter. And then also the first quarter of the calendar year, in which Eneco normally books a lot of turnover because it is colder and energy consumption is higher. That profit of 380 million is therefore “flattering”, according to Eneco.

Eneco’s management is concerned about “declining public support for the energy transition” as a result of the high prices

It was also an unprecedentedly turbulent year for the company itself, said Tempelman. There was total chaos on the energy exchanges, where Eneco buys gas and electricity. Because companies no longer trusted each other, fearful of the bankruptcy of the ‘counterparty’, they had to provide more and more financial guarantees to do business. This sometimes involved colossal amounts of money, which put a heavy burden on the liquidity position, says Tijhaar.

To get an idea of ​​how heavy: shareholders Mitsubishi and Chubu gave Eneco a bag of money worth 2.5 billion euros to help pay those securities. And then the energy supplier also had to borrow “billions” on the capital market, according to Tijhaar.

It is striking that the management of Eneco expresses its concern in the annual report about “decreasing public support for the energy transition”, precisely as a result of the high prices. Yes, on the one hand they give a huge boost to sustainability – many citizens are now installing solar panels because they are looking for a cheaper alternative. But high prices at the same time have a ‘negative impact on the wider energy sector’. In other words: they lead to distrust of energy companies among customers.

And trust is precisely what is needed, according to Eneco, because customers and energy companies have to do it together. In any case, sustainability must remain affordable, says Tempelman, because otherwise you won’t get anyone on board. “And if we don’t get the customer on board, it will be damned difficult to achieve our goals.”

Sentiment ebbs away

It is a sentiment that is now fading somewhat as energy prices have calmed down in recent months. But it could just pop up again, they fear at Eneco. Tempelman is not reassured about the coming winter. Although the gas storages are much better filled than last year, if it turns out to be a very cold winter and the Chinese economy starts to turn again, there could be another price war for liquefied gas, which the Chinese are also preying on. “The structural imbalance remains provisional.”

Eneco’s own sustainability efforts are now “on track”, says the company. Eneco wants to be climate neutral by 2035. In the past period, a ‘significant blow’ has been made in this regard, said Tempelman – although this was largely due to forced energy savings by customers and the relatively mild winter. Total emissions (including those from customers) fell by 25 percent, from 13.2 megatons to 10 megatons.

Eneco’s own energy production is now 53 percent sustainable. On Thursday, the company announced that it wants to build a new mega wind farm in the North Sea together with the Norwegian energy company Equinor. Six months ago, Eneco won a tender with Shell for the construction of another wind farm there.

Shell and Equinor are both primarily fossil-focused companies, and there is strong social criticism that ‘big oilnot sustainable fast enough. Eneco’s own supervisory director, Annemieke Roobeek, recently expressed this harsh criticism on Shell, after it put its sustainable subsidiary Shell Energy up for sale. According to Roobeek, Shell put on its fossil suit again. A three piece suit”.

But Tempelman sees in Shell, and in Equinor, precisely “good partners”, who bring financial strength and expertise. He even “absolutely does not” rule out further cooperation with Shell. And Roobeek? “He spoke in his own capacity and that is not Eneco’s point of view.”