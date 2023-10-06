Declining support for Ukraine? It was not! Sometimes with excessive emphasis, European leaders tried to dispel that impression this week

“Maximum,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte called European support for Ukraine on Thursday. Germany, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, “unchanged” behind the country at war and continues to support it “strongly”. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of “unerring support” for “as long as it is necessary.”

Still, uncertainty hung in the air at a meeting this week in the southern Spanish city of Granada. The European Political Community, a new meeting of all countries on the European continent, met there on Thursday. An informal meeting of EU government leaders followed on Friday, traditionally a time to discuss major issues without decision-making.

For example, economic competitiveness and migration – where the latter subject once again met with so much resistance from Poland and Hungary that a joint statement could not be drawn up. But the question of whether support for Ukraine – financial, military and on the road to EU membership – will continue was also a topic of discussion inside and outside the meeting room.

Firstly, because of the events in the United States last week, where American support for Ukraine has come under heavy pressure in the House of Representatives. President Volodymyr Zelensky, in Granada on Thursday, warned of the “political storm” in the US, calling it “dangerous”, although he expressed full confidence in continued US support.

According to Macron, Europe is following events in the US with “vigilance” and it was an additional reason to remain “fully committed” itself. But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell acknowledged in Granada that the EU would never be able to fill any gap in US support. “We can certainly do more. But the US is irreplaceable.”

Cracks in the support

And it is not only in America that cracks in support for Ukraine are slowly appearing. Last Saturday, the pro-Russian Fico won the elections in Slovakia, which is expected to result in a government in the EU member state that is much more critical of supporting Kyiv. This Thursday, the outgoing government in Bratislava suspended military support to Ukraine, because it is not self-evident for the currently negotiating parties.

“The most important thing is to preserve European unity,” Zelensky told his audience on Thursday. From Granada that morning, he confirmed the news that at least 51 people had been killed in a Russian airstrike in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. It is one of the deadliest attacks since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February.

On Friday, EU leaders discussed for the first time in years what a possible expansion of the EU could look like and, above all, how the Union itself would first have to change. A decision on starting accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova is expected later this year, in addition to the talks already underway with countries such as Albania and Montenegro.

Expansion wave

It could lead to an expansion wave similar to that of 2004, when a club of 10 countries including Poland and the Czech Republic joined. And while the dossier was tackled by the EU with remarkable cheerfulness last year in response to the war in Ukraine, the headaches are now also emerging. And you can slowly see the battle breaking out – although the discussion in Granada was only a first exploratory conversation.

Especially about the distribution of the money, which would change radically, especially with the accession of the large but poor Ukraine. An internal council calculation where the Financial Times reported this week, showed that this would completely turn the relationship between countries that pay to the EU and those that receive upside down. And that rich countries like the Netherlands would have to pay even more.

Dissatisfaction about this is already brewing. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán pointed out the major changes in the distribution of agricultural funds, especially for “French farmers”. Scholz emphasized that it cannot be the case that “countries that are net recipients will always remain so in the future.” Rutte underlined that the Netherlands is “extremely frugal” and has no desire to contribute more. According to him, this means that the EU must first thoroughly reform the way it distributes money.

But how quickly that reform should proceed is also controversial. Council President Charles Michel has repeatedly reiterated recently that the EU must move towards 2030. But practically no one is satisfied with that. “It seems very far away to me. Too far away,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kalles said on Friday. “It cannot be that countries have done everything to meet our conditions and we then say: we are not ready yet.”

Scholz, among others, thinks 2030 is unrealistically fast. Rutte also objected to that year and denounced any “date fixing”. The Dutch commitment to the internal reform of the EU? “Especially that we take the time for that.”