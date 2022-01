Genoa – Queues from the early afternoon on the Ligurian motorways of the west due to intense traffic. In Autofiori, at 6 pm, 14 kilometers of queue from Pietra Ligure to Savona are reported. In the opposite direction, there is a 3-kilometer queue from Savona to Spotorno.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site