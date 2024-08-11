As the school year approaches, school students face a major challenge: resetting their biological clock to match school times.

Most students face this challenge after the summer vacation, which lasts for more than two months, during which sleeping and waking times are not subject to any kind of controls.

A public health specialist urged students’ parents to start developing a plan to gradually adjust their children’s sleeping and waking times, noting that “accomplishing this task requires no less than two weeks.”

In detail, Public Health Consultant, Dr. Badriya Al-Harmi, said that the misunderstanding of school vacations is linked to many parents giving the child complete rest so that he can enjoy his summer vacation, such as staying up late, sleeping and waking up without controls, and eating at irregular times, but these behaviors lead to disruption of the body’s biological clock, and negatively affect many of its vital functions.

She stated that the human body’s need for sleep is equal to its need for air and food, pointing out its importance in enabling the body to function at its best.

She also stressed that sleeping late at night, or lack of sleep, negatively affects the student’s mental, psychological and physical health, and leads to poor memory, lack of concentration and inability to learn, in addition to weak immunity to diseases, weight gain, and increased risk of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease.

She said that not getting enough hours of sleep may cause hormonal disturbances, increased levels of anxiety and stress, and the student feeling sleepy, lazy and lethargic during classes, as students who do not get enough sleep at night have lower academic performance than their colleagues who sleep enough hours.

She added, “The biological clock works in the human body to ensure that it performs its functional tasks in the best possible way. It is considered the controller of the secretion of substances such as the sleep hormone (melatonin) during the night, and the hormone that stimulates movement and energy (cortisol) during the day.”

She explained that if the body is away from its usual sleep pattern for a long period of time, it loses the ability to restore its usual sleep pattern, noting the need to adjust the students’ biological clock well before the start of the school year.

She said that the time it takes the body to adjust its sleep and wake-up times depends on several factors, such as age, previous sleep patterns, and the extent to which it is affected by changes in the schedule during the summer vacation.

She identified steps to gradually reset the biological clock for students, which include setting controls for staying up late, setting fixed times for sleeping and waking up even during the weekend, and reducing daytime sleep a few days before the start of the school year, so that the student can sleep at night easily, and helping children prepare for sleep periods. Every night, they should sleep earlier than the day before, and every morning they should wake up earlier than the day before as well.

“This way the student can get used to sleeping early at the specified time,” she said.

She stressed the need to schedule and reduce the use of electronic devices, as they lead to staying up late and lack of sleep, because the light emitted from their screens can hinder the secretion of the melatonin hormone, which helps in good sleep.

She urged the student’s parents to create a quiet sleeping environment, making sure the bedroom is dark and at a suitable temperature to help them sleep better.

It is also necessary to avoid playing and having fun during the late night hours, and to make sure to exercise regularly during the day, because it helps the student relax at night.

She advised taking a warm bath and reading before bed, paying attention to good nutrition, organizing meal times, especially breakfast, reducing drinks that contain stimulants such as tea, coffee, or energy drinks, and consulting a doctor if the student suffers from sleep disturbances despite all attempts to reset the biological clock.

Sleeping at night is more beneficial.

Health awareness specialist, Dr. Osama Kamel Al-Lala, confirmed that staying up late and irregular sleeping hours negatively affect the student’s mental abilities and psychological health, in addition to weakening his immunity against diseases.

He pointed out that there are research studies that confirm that a large percentage of students lose their concentration and comprehension during at least two weeks of the start of the school year, as a result of the disruption of sleep and wake-up times during the summer vacation. He stressed that those who sleep between 8 and 10 hours a day have much better concentration and academic performance than those who sleep less, noting that “sleeping at night is more beneficial for mental and physical health than sleeping during the day.”

