Disruption of public transport Helsinki metro congested – sunken on the metro line between Herttoniemi and Siilitie

The repairs are expected to last all Thursday night.

Helsinki metro traffic has been congested on Thursday and the metro has run at irregular intervals.

According to the City of Helsinki’s Transport Department, the reason is a slight subsidence on the line between Herttoniemi and Siilitie stations. Due to the sinking, there is only one metro line in use in that area.

The Department of Transportation says it will probably take Thursday night to fix the problem.

Supplier of on – site HS Lari Malmbergin according to 5 p.m., the subway was running very slowly. The subway train could stand still for 10 minutes and travel one stop at a time.