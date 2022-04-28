Friday, April 29, 2022
Disruption of public transport Helsinki metro congested – sunken on the metro line between Herttoniemi and Siilitie

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in World Europe
City|Disruption of public transport

The repairs are expected to last all Thursday night.

Helsinki metro traffic has been congested on Thursday and the metro has run at irregular intervals.

According to the City of Helsinki’s Transport Department, the reason is a slight subsidence on the line between Herttoniemi and Siilitie stations. Due to the sinking, there is only one metro line in use in that area.

The Department of Transportation says it will probably take Thursday night to fix the problem.

Supplier of on – site HS Lari Malmbergin according to 5 p.m., the subway was running very slowly. The subway train could stand still for 10 minutes and travel one stop at a time.

