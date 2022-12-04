As with the previous day, only four out of 10 trips on the high-speed and inter-regional network were operated, a spokesman for the national railway company confirmed to AFP.

At the Charles de Gaulle airport station in Paris, the tracks for the TGV buses were empty at the start of the day.

And the management of the French national railway company, “SNCF”, announced on Friday that “new meetings” will be held next week with trade unions and observers who demand better recognition.

Many of the unions that supported the movement filed strike notices over the Christmas and New Year weekends in order to put pressure on the National Railway Company.

In the face of fears that this movement will disrupt the end-of-year celebrations in France, Minister Plenipotentiary for Transport Clement Bonne called on Saturday to show “collective responsibility.”

He added, “Let’s work in the next few days to avoid this, and I will do everything I can.”

This social movement relates to a demand for wages and career development for the work of about ten thousand train controllers in the national company whose mission is to ensure the safety of flights and passengers.

In addition to wage issues, the controllers feel “ill-treatment” and demand better consideration in addition to improving their working conditions, as explained Saturday by the representative of the railway union on the radio “Monte Carlo”.