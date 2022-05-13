The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the official mourning and the flags at half-mast for the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, for a period of 40 days, starting today, and suspending work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for 3 days, starting today.

The ministry had mourned the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations and the whole world, the leader of the nation and the patron of its march, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who moved to the side of his Lord satisfied today, Friday, May 13. And inspire all of us patience and solace.. “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

The head of state is in God’s protection



