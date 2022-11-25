And while the American player, Weston McKinney, went to execute the seam kick by hand, he decided to dry his wet hand from the field, with the shirt of one of the photographers on the side of the field, in a rude way.

While the elderly photographer was surprised by McKinney’s movement, which he used as a “towel”, according to the followers’ description, he only smiled and accepted the matter in a sporty spirit.

However, social media followers did not miss the shot, and attacked McKinney, the Italian Juventus player, because of the movement, which they described as “disgraceful” and “disgusting”, which showed a great lack of respect towards the elderly photographer.

To make things worse, the way McKinney made the move, without asking the photographer’s permission, or looking with his eyes, which showed the situation as if McKinney was treating someone “less than him”, which opened the discussion about the arrogance and arrogance of some football players, just because of their money and global fame.

It is noteworthy that the shot came in the first half of the exciting match that brought together the United States and England on Friday evening.