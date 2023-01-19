Spain.- Without a doubt, it is never good to lie, especially with issues related to work, as verified by a woman from Spain who went viral after having uploaded videos to TikTok dancing when he supposedly had a disability due to low back painfor which the company decided to fire her.

In recent months, a series of cases of people who have ended up being fired for having recorded content for their social networks during working hours have become popular on the internet. Now, the protagonist of the following viral case shows that it is not a good idea to upload tiktos when you are supposed to have a disability due to low back pain.

According to what was disclosed by the media “The mail”a woman who had been working as a cashier in a supermarket in Spain for 15 years ended up being fired by the corporate after she uploaded some videos to the TikTok social network when I was on leave for low back pain.

It transpired that the woman used to renew the contract whenever she could and while the doctors recognized his supposed temporary disability due to low back painalthough that did not stop him from recording himself dancing and uploading those clips.

Things changed when the woman’s boss saw one of her videos on the Chinese virtual platform, so she decided to report what happened to the area of Human Resourceswhich immediately caused the services of the cashier to be dispensed with.

“It has been possible to verify that, from the date of discharge, and until September 10, you have made a multitude of publications in the form of videos with the aforementioned profile. In them, she dances, moves and acts in a way that is incompatible with the injury diagnosed in January 2021 ″, refers to the dismissal letter cited by the Spanish media.

Likewise, in the letter the Human Resources department emphasized that what the woman did was a lack of respect towards the company and towards their own colleagues.

“What was diagnosed as a short process in terms of healing, has become a viral exposure of videos, which demonstrate fraud in the benefits system, and a lack of respect for the company and their colleagues,” he concludes.

After learning of her dismissal, the woman filed an appeal with the Spanish authorities against the decision of Semark AC Group SAHowever, a court approved the company’s decision, noting that the dismissal is correctly argued and documented.