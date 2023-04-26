All the support. The TV host Karla Tarazona she was rebuked by a tiktoker invited to her program on Panamericana Televisión, and referred to the case that she is having in court with her ex-husband and father of her minor children, Leonard León. The fact caused outrage among her followers and they decided to provide her support to the presenter, who did not respond live. Invited public figures such as ‘Toñizonte’ and susy diazthey also supported the broadcaster, asking the tiktoker to stop with their statements.

What did the users say to Karla Tarazona?

Through the TikTok video platform, users were uncomfortable with the statements of the young influencer, and supported the attitude that Karla Tarazona adopted live. “But what is Karla doing, she is working for her children”, “They should not give her an open microphone”, “Good attitude, Karla”, were the comments of some Internet users.

Users showed their support for Karla Tarazona through TikTok. Photo: TikTok Capture.

The video went viral within minutes of being uploaded. Photo: TikTok Capture.

What happened on the set of “Préndete”?

During the segment “El trampolín de Préndete”, the tiktoker “Pablancho” had harsh criticism of the presenter. “Karla, you should better dedicate yourself to work instead of asking your ex-husband for money to support your children”, said. Instantly, ‘Toñizonte’ and Susy Díaz went to Tarazona’s rescue, indicating that she owes him respect as she is the host of the program.

However, the young man went on to say: “Things as they are, Karla”. However, the guests rebuked him. “Enough, kid. They didn’t give you breakfast”said ‘Toñizonte’which generated laughter from the driver. “Yeah, delete it”continued susy diaz. Fortunately, the driver took the situation with a good face and argued that the legal issue will be resolved in a family court.

Karla Tarazona faces Leonard León for a debt of S/70,000

The host of the program “Préndete”Karla TarazonaHe provided details about the legal situation he has with the father of his children, Leonard Leon. The debt of the cumbiambero amounts to 70,000 soles,only alimony for their children. In an interview with the program “Magaly TV: the firm”, the host of “Préndete” indicated that the singeris registered in the Redam (Registry of Parent Debtors Alimony)and who currently has an impediment to leave the country.

Karla Tarazona: Leonard León could go to prison

Karla Tarazona He maintained that he will go as far as the instances so that his minor children receive their alimony from the singer, Leonard León.

“Why do you have to be condescending to these kinds of guys, give them so much respite and wait so long if when those kids needed him, he didn’t care either? My position, right now, after so many years of enduring so much, is that this is not going to be negotiable, and it will go as far as it has to go, and the consequences are not my actions, they are your own acts. that lead you to where we are now”said the TV host with obvious annoyance.

