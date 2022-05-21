“This combustible mixture of ignorance and power is sooner or later going to end up exploding in our face” – Carl Sagan

Our experience indicates that when we have a problem and it becomes serious and we want to solve it, we need to go to a specialist; that is why when we get sick we go to a doctor and if the diagnosis reveals that it is a skin disease, then we go to a dermatologist and if the tests show cancer, for example, we end up consulting an oncologist, that is the logic, to To find solutions, we turn to those who have the necessary knowledge and experience to provide them.

The problem is that when it comes to public administration, decisions are mixed with politics and what is mixed with politics is not corrected either by logic or by analogy of reason, however, all the decisions that are made from the public sphere are to necessarily affect and influence thousands or millions of people, therefore, they must necessarily be accompanied by advice from experts on the subject, thus, when it comes to public works, engineers must be consulted, when it comes to issues of health to the medical and scientific community, when economic policy is going to be affected we have to listen to the opinion of economists and so on with practically all the areas that comprise the complicated network that makes up public power.

And although in politics, as in life, there are no 100% correct or adequate decisions, it is not possible to explain the egregious contempt that President López Obrador and the group in power show to everything that has to do with technical knowledge. , scientific or specialized, came to power embracing the banner of solving two main problems in Mexico: corruption and insecurity and in both of them we are worse than ever, and given the impossibility of solving these, they began to generate problems where they did not exist or worsen those that more or less registered some improvement.

With MORENA in power, a pandemic was disastrously managed with catastrophic consequences that cost human lives and lost the heritage of thousands of Mexican families, problems of shortages in electricity and fuel originated, diplomatic conflicts with other nations were caused, a crisis in health and medical care that leaves millions of people homeless, the creation of companies was discouraged, jobs were lost, private and foreign investment was scared away, public works were stopped and there was even an air traffic crisis in the capital of the country to say something about how much we have suffered in this six-year term, well, a problem has been generated in each space in which they have wanted to put a solution.

The main reason is contempt for specialized knowledge, the president’s wishes believe that Mexico’s problems are resolved by presidential decision, as if a decree were to erase poverty, as if a law were to erase ignorance and as if a whim translated into answers and solutions, experience tells us that this is not the case, the years that we were governed by authoritarianism showed us that this is not the case, the problem is that a country must be governed with a project, with a critical route, with a plan, with a strategy, with a team of leaders, with advice from specialists, with a rigid and strong legal system, with consolidated institutions, not with good wishes that no one believes anymore, not with good intentions that are not translated in nothing, not with whims that cost the country back.