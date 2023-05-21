it’s over one week since the Union of Tenants in Salvador Alvarado requested that semi-permanent businesses be relocated that settled on the outskirts of the Pablo Macías Valenzuela market. This was the deadline for the authorities to respond, however, currently, what has been done is only remove the rags to the sun on the points in which the tenants are failingWell, recently, the senior officer, Martín Camacho Figueroa, exposed how some rules are being ignored, an action that does not seem very appropriate, since they are limiting themselves to displaying them. But this not only speaks of the tenants, but also that the authorities have not been doing anything about it either.

Because If the regulations are being violated, the City Council is responsible for regularizing such a situation. But it seems that it is easier to discredit their call in this way, than to give an accurate answer and enforce the regulation.

The Cart of the Productive Woman in Salvador Alvarado has turned out to be a quite successful program economically for the municipality, since the spillage until April exceeded 14 thousand pesos, thanks to the fact that they have sought to promote it and make it present at various events, as well as other points of sale. With everything, Jesús Ernesto Castro, arrived at the Economic Promotion Department, because it was sorely needed that the cart would go from being only installed in the City Hall and strategies would be implemented to publicize what it offers, so much so that this project has already been carried out. to social networks, which gives it greater exposure and undoubtedly benefits the women who are part of this project.

The one who behaved very carefree in a subject as delicate as a bomb threat, recording minors without their consent and teaching videos in criminal groups in the Melquiades Camacho Encines High School, in Gato de Lara, is the governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Mota; bomb that if it explodes it will fall directly on him for being the highest authority in the state. For this reason, it should be more sensitive to the issue and at least give a message of reassurance to parents in the state, especially in the sense of seeing how the teachers are doing and if there are already reports of teachers with inappropriate behavior for years put a little more open eye, and it is that a situation like this in which a situation like this is not a game at all the parents even took over the educational institution seeing that everyone turned a blind eye.

The deputies of the Sinaloa State Congress were very well off with the collaboration that they are doing with La Crónica de Sinaloa, to rescue the culture, the history and highlighting the life and work of the emblematic characters of the 18 municipalities in Sinaloa is a good success, and an action that is sorely needed. It’s like the legislators already understood that more must be done than said when you want to achieve something, and it is partly their responsibility, together with society, to eradicate the negative culture that has affected the entity’s image.