The disqualified Olympic athletics champion Andrei Silnov was acquitted for violating anti-doping rules. His words lead RIA News…

The Russian athlete stated that he did not take doping and intends to challenge the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by filing an appeal.

The disqualification of Silnov and Natalya Antyukh became known earlier on April 7. The period for the removal of athletes will start on April 7, 2021. In addition, all results shown by Antyukh and Silnov from June 30, 2013 and July 8, 2013, respectively, will be canceled.

Silnov became the winner of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in the high jump. He also has a gold medal at the 2006 European Championship. The athlete announced his retirement in December 2016.