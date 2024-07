Spa-Francorchamps (AFP)

Britain’s George Russell, winner of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, was disqualified after his Mercedes was found to be underweight, handing his team-mate and compatriot Lewis Hamilton his 150th Formula 1 win.

Russell violated Article 4.1 of the FIA ​​Technical Code after his car was inspected and found to be “less than the minimum weight requirement (798kg)”, according to an official document.