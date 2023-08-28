Disputes | The neighbor built on Liisa Kirvee’s plot – The dispute has lasted for years, and there is no end in sight

The renovation led to a years-long neighbor dispute in Tuusula. The dispute started when the excavator drove into Liisa Kirvee and this man’s yard and started digging the neighbor’s ditches on their plot.

At the beginning of the year 2020 from Tuusula Liisa Kirveen An excavator suddenly drove through the yard. The neighboring house had been bought by a construction company, which started extensive renovations.

“They announced that they would drive this way and then fix everything,” says Liisa Kirves.

At this point, the Axes placed visible borders on their plot. Soon, however, a commotion began in their yard, and sacks of soil and flower pots were moved out of the way of the excavations.

When the corona pandemic hit, Kirveet spent most of their time at the cottage. They could monitor the progress of the work from time to time when they picked up mail from home.

Gradually, it dawned on them that the pipes were actually being dug on their property. A dispute began, which is now in its third year.

Finland is known as a country of neighbor disputes. Even small things can become big when they happen in the area of ​​your own home. The dispute between the axes and the construction company that renovated the neighbor’s house is a classic example of the difficulty of resolving a dispute and how expensive it can be to clear up the mess.

This case is one example of what kind of deadlocks disputes between neighbors can lead to.

Semi-detached houses the cluster dates from the 1980s. Once upon a time, the friends bought a large plot of land and each built their own house on it. The plots were divided, and the friends didn’t mind that the neighbor’s plot line ran right next to the wall.

Later, new residents came to the houses, but life still continued as agreed. The axes were not a problem, even though the neighbor used their plot when passing by his house.

The peace was broken only when one of the houses was bought by a construction company, which started renovations.

At the beginning of 2020, a consultation of the neighbors was organized. In the papers, the work to be done was listed as follows: Small changes to doors and windows, a new courtyard building and a covered terrace will be built. The rainwater and sewer pipes will be renewed.

The axes signed the paper.

The obligation to inform and consult neighbors about work subject to a building permit application is enshrined in law. On the Tuusula municipality’s website, there is a form ready for consultation, which is submitted to the municipality with the permit application.

Axes trusted that the plan they saw in the consultation with the neighbors was comprehensive. There was no mention in the plan that the pipes would have to be dug on the Kirveiden plot. In the end, work was also done in their yard, according to Kirvein, without their consent.

The border of the plots runs in an awkward place, right next to the wall of the neighboring house. On the maps of the municipality and the Land Survey, the border actually runs even over the end of the neighbor’s house.

Before, the inspection wells of the neighboring lot were closer to the building, clearly on the neighbor’s own side. Now they are on the plot of Kirvesten.

Tiles have been buried next to the couple’s carport, which used to be in the passage next to the neighbor’s wall, Liisa Kirves says.

The old tiles of the walkway were dug up and left on the ground, Liisa Kirves says.

There is also a fence made of tusks on the side of the axes. Initially, they wanted to plant tuijas as a visual barrier, which the Axes agreed to. But what came as a surprise was that the fence appeared entirely on Kirveide’s plot.

“It didn’t even occur to me that they would come to our side.”

The disputed plot is a piece of land about a meter wide. However, the dispute is not only about that.

“I think someone needs to wake up and send a signal that the construction industry is responsible for such things,” says Liisa Kirves.

The inspection well is on our property, says Liisa Kirves. In the background you can see the gutter and the wall of the Kirvein carport.

Kirveet would like the construction company to move the inspection wells to their former places and level the differences in ground level. In addition, the Axes want the bushes and other elements added in the renovation to be removed from their plot.

The couple is also demanding compensation from Tuusula municipality for work, inconvenience and the costs of seeking legal assistance.

Neighbor’s house the entrepreneur who bought Koko Consulting Rami Koskinen another company, Otesan, has been doing the renovation that led to the dispute. Koskinen doesn’t even understand the topic of the dispute.

Koko Consulting has already submitted its response to the neighbors’ complaint to the municipality, but Koskinen says that he is still waiting for the neighbors’ explanations and concrete evidence instead of “letters”.

According to Koskinen, there has never been any ambiguity about the boundaries of the plot, and the work progressed normally in accordance with the municipality’s instructions. According to him, the problems have only appeared afterwards.

According to Liisa Kirvee, employees were warned face-to-face about crossing the plot boundaries on several occasions.

Now the house next door already has new residents. Kirveet does not consider them guilty, because the construction company that sold the house to the neighbors did the work. According to Liisa Kirvee, they have bought legal help, and they have been advised to start legal proceedings specifically against the neighbors.

According to Kirvee’s point of view, the company that carried out the renovation is responsible, and the Kirvees are deeply disappointed in their communication with the neighbors. The couple also owns a construction company, but they feel that they have been treated as elderly people who do not understand the matter.

When the ground surface was modified so that when snow and rain alternated, the differences in height caused runoff on the plots of two border neighbors, a yard meeting was held between the neighbors. Liisa Kirves says that the builders promised to present their repair plan before the work, but in the end the plan was not given.

The puddles in the picture were formed because of earthworks done by the construction company, says Liisa Kirves.

Kirves calls for the responsibility of the municipality’s building control.

The couple has so far spent more than ten thousand euros to investigate the matter with the help of lawyers, says Kirves. The prolonged situation has caused a lot of stress and sleepless nights, but Liisa Kirves is not going to give up.

“I’ll go to the Supreme Court with this case.”

First, however, Kirvei has to wait for a meeting of the municipality’s building control division and a decision on whether the division will take action.

Liisa Kirves has kept accurate records of the events.

The old ones There have been disputes due to the subdivision of plots before, says Tuusula’s leading building inspector Johanna Aho.

The case of axes is a kimurant. Usually, the problems are caused by ambiguities in burdens. It is also part of the reason for this dispute, because if, for example, storm water had been recorded in the real estate register, there would be no need to discuss the matter. In this case, the encumbrance application for diverting water is only pending now.

The municipality’s intervention in the matter is complicated by the fact that not all measures require the authority’s permission. For example, sewers can be renovated without, says Aho.

“The authority does not monitor such work that does not require a permit from us.”

In this case, the hedge is also not within the jurisdiction of the municipality’s building control, but if you want to complain about it to the official authorities, it is a matter for the police, says Aho.

In this drawing, according to Liisa Kirvee, the boundary is marked incorrectly, but the drawing has still been approved by building control.

Office makes permit decisions based on the papers that are delivered there, says Aho. Not all issues are separately inspected and challenged.

“The one who takes on the project is trusted in a certain way.”

In this case, the final result of the renovation differs somewhat from what was recorded in the building permit. For example, the window has been enlarged contrary to what is specified in the permit.

According to the building control’s assessment, the changes to the permit issued during the renovation were not so great that the neighbors would have had to be consulted again.

Liisa Kirves shows a picture of border laundry, which she says was ignored by the construction company.

What comes to the thuja bushes planted on the neighbor’s side, Koskinen states that they were planted on the border and the matter was agreed with the neighbors.

There is no written agreement on the matter, and according to Kirvein, they have not given permission to plant them on their side.

Koskinen says that he visited the construction site several times during the work and when he talked with the neighbors about the progress of the work. However, no written agreements were made on land use, plantations and other matters that are now in dispute.

Neighbor’s According to Koskinen, the tiles buried in the yard are not the old tiles of the passageway.

“Probably not.”

However, he says that old tiles have been used as reinforcement on the path of the machines. However, according to Koskinen’s understanding, these tiles have already been taken away with other construction waste.

According to Koskinen, the secret ditches and wells were moved for technical reasons, and the necessary explanations have been given.

According to him, the construction technical pipes dug deep are not a burden and whether the Axes knew the pipes were coming to their plot is irrelevant.

“If they are so deep in a place where you can’t even build, then they don’t matter.”

According to Koskinen, the reason why the renovator did not pay attention to the lack of encumbrance agreements is clear: the real estate agent did not bring them up.

“That’s the broker’s job, not mine.”

Next the building control-related parts of the dispute will proceed to the municipality’s building control division.

The municipality’s representative has been on site to measure the boundaries. According to the measurement, the gutter, part of the asphalt, drainage ditches, inspection wells and vegetation are on the Kirveste side.

These structures and arrangements are not subject to a building control permit, so the building control division cannot order them to be removed due to the lack of a permit.

The final proposal on the agenda is that the municipality does not take any measures in the matter.