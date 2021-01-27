Khaleeji gave his ex-wife three stabs, following disputes between them over the custody of their children, which led to her being deformed and permanently disabled in the face, and a cut-off injury to the arm and leg, after he blocked her way and rammed her car, according to the case papers.

The Public Prosecution charged him with assaulting the integrity of the victim’s body, by deliberately colliding with her car, and by hitting her with a knife, causing permanent disability and disfigurement in the face, and he also directed her to honorable words.

During the investigations, the victim said that her ex-husband tried to open the car door, but she closed the doors from the inside, which made him drive his car and collide with it twice, which led to the shattering of the car windows.

She added that the defendant got out of his car holding a knife and stabbed her three times in the face, her right arm and the right foot, and cursed her in front of passers-by in scratching words, before someone intervened and rescued her, noting that she received 12 stitches in the right arm, and the same in the left leg, and internal and external stitches in the Left cheek.

The accused denied, during the investigations, that he had been hit by a free car or assaulted, and stated that it was a normal traffic accident, and that the report against him was malicious, and that he did not know anything about the injuries sustained by the victim.

He explained that he was surprised at the time of the collision that his wife was inside the car, and he tried to remove her from the vehicle without attacking her.

An investigation officer at the Ras al-Khaimah police said before the court that the accused pursued the victim while she was walking in her car, managed to stop her, tried to talk to her, then rammed her car, attacked her with a knife, and bystanders stopped him, so he left the car and ran away.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

