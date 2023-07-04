Communities of heirs can be the gateway to hell, especially when there are several properties to be distributed. An executor can avoid disputes.

Rome, not Havelland, is the scene of this prominent inheritance dispute: Texas-born Princess Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi, last wife of the late Prince Nicolo Boncompagni Ludovisi, left her residence on April 20, 2023 while an eviction order issued by the heirs was being enforced. Image: dpa

Ldear mothers, dear fathers! I have reason to shake you up, especially if you are rich, own real estate, have several children and you have a Berlin will in your closet. I hope, of course, that your last will is worded differently, but if you inherit the inheritance as I have described it, first everything to the spouse, then the rest to certain parts to the children, then read on carefully, because these Wills favor both murder and manslaughter in many families.

A capable doctor from Brandenburg left this world six years ago. He left his wife a handsome pension, a neat home, a beautiful apartment building and a lavish securities account. The widow was lucky that the three children waived their compulsory shares. So the mother could guard the “heirlooms” like her eyeballs. She didn’t touch the real estate and was content with the pension and the rents.