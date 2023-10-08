The case that led the Brazilian Supreme Court to recognize the rights of the indigenous Xokleng-Laklãnõ population after – precisely – over 100 years of conflicts, expropriations and legal battles against settlers in the region has been called the “trial of the century”. southern Santa Catarina, one of the most marked by violence due to territorial disputes in Brazil. The decision, reached last September 21st with the sixth and decisive vote against the application of the so-called “marco temporal”, or time limit, a bill designed to take land away from indigenous communities, was welcomed with dancing and tears of joy by colorful crowds in front of the Supreme Court headquarters in Brasilia and in different parts of‘Amazonia, home to 1.7 million indigenous citizens.

The historic decision of the Court, reached with an asymmetric majority by nine of the eleven judges of the Supremo Tribunal Federal, overturns the‘approach of the Brazilian State towards territorial disputes, rejecting the thesis of “marco temporal”, the legal trick promoted by the lobbies of‘Brazilian agribusiness for which so that a‘area can be considered “indigenous land traditionally occupied”, the rural communities must demonstrate that they have lived there permanently and have used it for productive activities since 5 October 1988, the date of promulgation of the‘current Brazilian federal Constitution. By placing this time limit, the bill (then approved last week by the federal Senate) would allow the development of activities in the reserves without the communities being consulted.

A long journey

With the Ibirama-Laklänö verdict, the Court judged the proposed law on the delimitation of rural territories to be unconstitutional, stating that the essential element must be the way in which indigenous peoples occupy and derive their livelihood from the land and that nomadism is a fundamental characteristic of these communities, which are also often forcibly expropriated by miners, lumber companies and farmers with whom disputes are often resolved in favor of the landowners. The Supreme Court’s decision will also have “general repercussions”, that is, it will be decisive for the thesis of “marco temporal” throughout the country, with immediate effects in over 200 trials of demarcation of native territories – suspended precisely while awaiting the Court’s ruling.

The legal argument of “marco temporal” was first used in 2009 in a case related to the Raposa Serra do Sol reserve in the Amazon, as an attempt by agribusiness lobbyists to demarcate the boundary of indigenous lands, despite opposition from environmentalists. In the same year, the Santa Catarina state government, through its Environmental Institute, expropriated the Xokleng people of their lands, claiming that they were illegally occupying two conservation areas, the Serra da Abelha and the Sassafrás Biological Reserve. The Xoklengs appealed the decision, and that’s when they ran into the time limit argument, which the state of Santa Catarina used to justify the‘expropriation.

The case eventually reached the Supreme Court, whose recent verdict rejected the time limit argument, ending years of legal wrangling and giving the Xoklengs a landmark victory against the local state government. The case is important because in 2019, the supreme court had ruled that its decision would set a precedent, so the Ibirama-Laklänö verdict will have widespread implications for all land boundary disputes in Brazil; this is why indigenous communities across the country are celebrating the sentence.

Yet this decision is unlikely to eliminate the tensions surrounding Brazil’s territorial conflicts, which will continue to persist despite rulings from the capital Brasilia. Even though they prevailed in the Supreme Court, Xokleng leaders are still concerned about attacks by non-indigenous tenants and farmers fear potential new conflicts.

But it’s not over

Struggles over Xokleng lands have lasted for more than a century, and frictions emerge when cattle ranchers and indigenous farmers live in the same region. The Ibirama-Laklänö land includes the Alto Vale do Itajai region, including the municipalities of Doutor Pedrinho, Itaiópolis, José Boiteux and Vitor Meireles, where approximately two thousand indigenous people live, mainly Xokleng but also Guarani and Kaingang. The 37,000 disputed hectares were first established in 1914 by the then Indian Protection Service (SPI, which later became Funai, the National Indigenous People Foundation).

However, after the Santa Catarina authorities did not respect the agreement and a substantial part of the land was taken without indigenous consent, the Xokleng retreated to an area of ​​approximately 14 thousand hectares. But a study by Funai, which includes historical, anthropological, cartographic and environmental elements, concluded that the‘area subject to traditional land use activities is almost three times larger than the current occupied area, more similar to the original 37,000 hectares, and has used this research to support the Xoklengs in their legal appeal.

The foundation has not yet assessed the potential consequences of the judgment on “marco temporal,” but states that there are approximately 490 indigenous territorial claims in Brazil. Attending as a civil party in the case before the Supreme Court, before the verdict, Funai issued a statement, which reads: «The argument of the “marco temporal” ignores the long history of dispossession and violence against indigenous peoples, leading to their expulsion from their ancestral lands. This contradicts the indigenous rights enshrined in the Brazilian Federal Constitution and international treaties ratified by the Brazilian State.”

In a setback for environmentalists and human rights defenders, after intense pressure from the agricultural lobby this week the federal Senate approved the proposal on the “marco temporal”, which includes further obstacles to demarcation processes. The government leader in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues, reiterated the unconstitutionality of the proposal, arguing that «the text should be subject to President Lula’s veto. Even if the National Congress overturns the presidential veto, the Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) will be convened again. This is why the Supreme Court exists, to be consulted when the Constitution is not respected.”

Me too‘The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed its concern by arguing that «although the demarcation of ancestral lands is essential, it is not in itself sufficient to comprehensively protect the rights of indigenous peoples. In particular, an active and systemic policy is needed to protect indigenous peoples from violence, starting from that used by those who invade their lands.” Meanwhile, indigenous organizations responded by quickly organizing the #VetaLulaPL2903 movement, asking the President of the Republic to “veto this genocidal idea and ignore the shame that occurred in the Senate”. To Lula l‘arduous sentence.