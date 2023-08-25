Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

An airplane of the airline Volotea. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Markus Mainka

A dispute on a vacation plane in Italy has apparently escalated. The pilot quickly turned the machine around and flew back to the starting point.

Olbia – scandal in the tourist plane! In a machine operated by the low-cost airline Volotea, a dispute between a passenger and the aircraft crew apparently escalated to such an extent that the pilot was forced to turn the machine around. The Italian authorities are now investigating. Even a prison sentence is possible.

The Volotea plane was after ansa-Indications on Monday on the way from Costa Smeralda Airport in Sardinia towards Rome. But just 20 minutes after takeoff, the machine turned around and flew back to Sardinia. The background was a dispute between a flight attendant and a South American tourist.

Dispute in Italy plane escalates: pilot simply turns around

The argument erupted, according to the report, because of the vacationer’s two children (aged two and four) who refused to buckle up and were therefore extremely restless and “lively”. A flight attendant then asked the mother to get her children to sit down and buckle up. Then a “violent argument” is said to have broken out. At the end of the scandal, the passenger is said to have thrown her smartphone at the flight attendant. The passenger later denied this.

When she landed in Sardinia, the woman was received by border police. They then recorded the different versions of what had happened. Some witnesses were also heard. In the investigation, the police officers have to be loud ansa now also determine whether the passenger is guilty of the “crime of disrupting public service”. If so, you could face up to a year in prison.

Dispute in Italy plane: Airline is already reacting

Volotea, meanwhile, has already put the family on the company’s list of “unruly passengers,” it said. This allows the woman to continue flying with the airline, but warns onboard staff that a potentially problematic passenger is about to board.

Because of rude tourists, even the Italian Minister of Tourism had recently intervened.