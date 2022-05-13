DIn the future, Deutsche Welle will no longer broadcast its programs via German domestic TV platforms. Media regulators announced this on Friday at the request of the German Press Agency. Such TV platforms include Magenta TV, Joyn, Sky Q, home cable and Zattoo.

However, that does not mean that the program of the German foreign broadcaster can no longer be received in this country. “Dissemination of the Deutsche Welle program on the open Internet and via its own websites does not fall under the direct responsibility of the media authorities,” the state media authorities said. Youtube is also not one of the affected TV platforms.

Proceedings against Magenta TV

The regulators consider the distribution of Deutsche Welle programs on domestic TV platforms to be inadmissible and justify this with the broadcaster’s legal mandate to broadcast radio abroad. in the Deutsche Welle Act has the task (paragraph 3): “Deutsche Welle offers broadcasting (radio, television) and telemedia for foreign countries.” The offers are distributed in German and other languages.

After lengthy talks, an agreement was reached with Deutsche Welle to discontinue program distribution, especially via the domestic German TV platforms, the state media authorities said. The background is also that the Hessian regulators had initiated initial proceedings against Magenta TV in this context, which have now been discontinued.







According to the state treaty, such TV platforms are under the supervision of the state media authorities. The institutions in the federal states supervise private broadcasting and its media content on the Internet. They are independent bodies.