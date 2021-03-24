The European Union put this Wednesday under strict surveillance the export of vaccines anticovid produced in its territory, to guarantee the supply of doses to the inhabitants of the block, affected by the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In making the announcement, the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, said that it was seeking to add “reciprocity and proportionality” to the legal export control mechanism adopted in January, and therefore “we have adopted two adjustments” to eliminate “imbalances”.

From now on, Dombrovskis added, “two additional elements” should be considered to authorize exports: reciprocity with the country of origin, and proportionality in the orders.

In this review, the Commission found that in certain countries they block the export of vaccine doses to the EU “either by force of law, by contractual arrangements or otherwise, negotiated with manufacturers“.

This revision of the standards comes amid a bitter controversy between the Commission, the AstraZeneca laboratory and the UK authorities.

Commission sources regret that the EU is the main exporter of anticovid vaccines worldwide, but that it does not receive vaccines produced on British territory.

Almost immediately, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson angrily warned in London against “arbitrary blockages” of vaccines.

In Johnson’s vision, companies can rethink the relevance “of making future investments in countries or groups of nations that they impose arbitrary locks. “

“I think the long-term damage that blockades can do is considerable,” he added.

Delays in delivery

AstraZeneca is in the middle of that dispute. The laboratory already recognized significant delays in delivery of doses negotiated with the EU, although the Commission points out that many doses manufactured in European territory go to the United Kingdom.

In an official note, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stressed that the EU is “proud to host vaccine producers that deliver not only to European citizens but around the globe.”

However, he added, “Open roads must work both ways.”

“While our member countries face a third wave of the pandemic and not all companies [farmacéuticas] are making deliveries according to contracts, the EU is the only major producer … that continues to export vaccines on a large scale to dozens of countries, “said Von der Leyen.

For its part, the Commission’s press service pointed out that the export control mechanism adopted in January has “significantly improved“transparency in those transactions.

However, he added that the objective of the measure is “to guarantee timely access for European citizens to vaccines against covid-19.”

Since this export control mechanism was adopted in January, more than 300 authorizations have been issued by the countries of the bloc, referring to the shipment of 40 million doses to 33 nations.

By regulation, a laboratory that has a plant for the manufacture of anticovid vaccines in EU territory must obtain an authorization from the country where the manufacturing unit is installed to be able to export outside the block.

Only one export blockade has been registered so far, decided by Italy -with authorization from the European Commission- on AstraZeneca doses destined for Australia.

On the day, however, it was learned that an inspection of an AstraZeneca vaccine bottling plant in Italy it found 29 million doses, thus fueled the EU’s mistrust of the fate of these vaccines.

The laboratory assured that these batches were awaiting a “quality control” and that most of the doses would be destined to EU countries and the rest to the Covax system, to supply drugs to low-income countries.

Source: AFP

PB