The SPD is right with its criticism of Health Minister Spahn’s vaccination course. It acts like an opposition party, the Greens often supporting the state.

The SPD has actually done a lot right lately. It made sure that the EU made money loose during the crisis. And it has pushed through a lot against the reluctant Union, from short-time working benefits to an economic stimulus package. But the prospects in the election year are bleak. The fact that she is now shooting health minister Jens Spahn on vaccinations seems like a desperate attempt to finally step out of Merkel’s shadow. So is this the escape from the crippling corset of responsibility – of all things in a crisis in which you don’t need a coalition that blames each other? And is it a coincidence that the SPD focuses its attack on Spahn, who is traded for higher tasks in the Union?

If the SPD leadership wanted to score points with this attack, one has to say: the maneuver has failed. Everything just an election campaign, so the media echo. Nothing is more harmful for parties than the image of only having one’s own election opportunities in view.

But maybe the SPD is more right than it seems. The company Biontech offered Germany 200 million vaccine doses in November. Minister Spahn refused the offer. In the corona cabinet, if you follow the SPD, this was never discussed. If it is true, Spahn, who turned this question around in the Bundestag, is responsible for a wrong decision.

Because having more vaccine available earlier would have been right and necessary in view of the monstrous social and financial costs of fighting the pandemic. This would not have been a violation of the agreed joint European procurement of the vaccine. To insinuate that the SPD plays the national card is wrong.

The debate in the Bundestag reveals a curious situation. SPD man Carsten Schneider formulated an inflammatory charge against the Union that would have suited an opposition politician. The green opposition, on the other hand, applauds Spahn and warns the SPD not to stir up discord in the crisis. Actually, the opposition is supposed to prove the government’s failures and to undermine the argument that everyone has to stand together in the crisis.

But among the Greens, the feverish expectation that they will soon rule seems to displace everything to others. The SPD as the leader of the opposition, the Greens as the rigid government party – the debate in the Bundestag seemed like an image of the future that flashes in the now.