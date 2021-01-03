It was right that a large part of the vaccine was ordered centrally from the EU. This is the only way to ensure fair distribution.

If there are only very limited amounts of a substance that the whole world is keen on, then that leads to a shortage. Nothing else is the case with the corona vaccine, which can save millions of lives around the world, but is currently not enough to be injected immediately in millions of doses in Germany.

Such a deficiency leads to blame. Because the majority of orders for this vaccine have been placed through the EU, the simple conclusion is that Brussels must also be responsible for this German maladministration. But this logic is wrong and dangerous.

In fact, when the orders were placed in the fall, nobody could have known which vaccine would be the first to receive approval. So the EU acted wisely when pre-ordering from various manufacturers. Strangely enough, not a single word was heard back in autumn from the critics, who are now cleverly claiming that it was foreseeable early on that Biontech would win this rabbit race. But it is well known that afterwards you are always smarter.

Second, it was the right decision that a large part of the vaccine was ordered centrally from the European Commission. When resources are scarce, many nations usually vie for them, be it for water, raw materials or medical products. Wars have already been fought for it. In poorer countries like Peru or Chile, people will have to wait a long time – far too long – to be given the vaccine.

We don’t need corona chauvinism

Just imagine what national emotions would have arisen in Warsaw if the richer Germany had bought the vaccine from under the nose of the poorer Poland. One should consider what consequences it would have had for the confederation if 27 nations had fought for a vaccine. Europe is already beaten enough with narrow-minded nationalisms, we don’t need corona chauvinism.

Third, the Germans are the last to complain about the EU’s purchase of the vaccine. As you know, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is German. At the time of the purchase, the EU was led by a German Council Presidency, with Jens Spahn as Chairman of the EU Health Council. So if it is the case that Europe has bought too little of the one vaccine and too much of the other, then it is first and foremost the Germans who bear some of the responsibility.