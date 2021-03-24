The conflict between the EU and China continues to gain momentum. After the EU imposed sanctions, China countered. Now the EU is quoting the Chinese ambassador.

Update from March 24th, 7:10 a.m .: The Uyghur expert Adrian Zenz sees China’s sanctions policy against Europe as a strategic flaw. in the world-Interview said the renowned scientist that he does not believe that the EU Parliament will ratify the investment agreement between the EU and China in the coming year. According to him, Beijing’s measures caused a profound turning point in the relationship between Europe and China. “It looks like Beijing shot itself in the leg,” said Zenz. The anthropologist is one of those who faced Chinese sanctions on Monday. He is now barred from entering the People’s Republic in the future. “The propaganda has always put a lot of energy into portraying me as the American’s henchman,” he said to the newspaper.

First report from March 23, 7.45 p.m .: Berlin – Next act in the Uyghur dispute between China and the EU. The Foreign Office in Berlin has now invited Ambassador Wu Ken to an “urgent discussion” on Tuesday (23 March). Other EU states have also had the respective ambassador of Beijing summoned to them. China had previously ordered sanctions against ten politicians and scientists as well as four organizations from the EU. Among them the German EU parliamentarian Reinhard Bütikofer (Greens).

The State Secretary of the Foreign Office in Berlin, Miguel Berger, announced that he had made the Federal Government’s view of China clear. The Chinese sanctions should “represent an inappropriate escalation that unnecessarily strain relations between the EU and China.” In addition, “this step, which is incomprehensible in terms of content, should be reversed immediately.”

Dispute over Uyghurs: EU imposes sanctions, then China

The point of contention between the two parties is the oppression of the Muslim Uyghur minority. China is accused of systematically mistreating them. According to this, people are said to have been put in “re-education camps” for months and years on the pretext of fighting terrorism – and against their will.

The European Union then initiated sanctions against Chinese politicians. According to the current EU Official Journal, those affected include the director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, Chen Mingguo, as well as representatives of the party committee of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

EU countries cite Chinese ambassadors – human rights violations as the trigger

As previously reported, the reaction of the Chinese government was not long in coming. At the same time, the allegations were denied and the occurrence in Xinjiang Province was defended. It is not a question of re-education camps, rather the government is talking about training and work programs aimed at combating extremism in the region.

The Foreign Office described the situation of the Uyghurs as “dramatic”. “It is now up to the Chinese government to improve the human rights situation in Xinjiang and to respect the rights of the Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang,” said Berlin. In addition to the EU states, Great Britain, Canada and the USA have also imposed sanctions on Chinese officials.