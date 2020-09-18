14 states had sued Trump’s plans to reduce the efficiency of the postal service. They feared a delayed delivery of ballot papers.

WASHINGTON rtr | A US federal court is temporarily halting operations changes at the US Postal Service ordered in July after several states warned of negative effects on the presidential election.

District judge Stanley Bastian issued a corresponding injunction on Thursday in Yakima in the case, which is directed against President Donald Trump, Post chief Louis DeJoy and the Federal Post Office itself.

The 14 complainant states had shown that the defendants were “involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the postal service”. They have also stated that “this attack on the mail” is likely to “irreparably damage” the ability of the states to hold the November election.

In fact, damage has already occurred: “Post delivery is being slowed down, which will probably also slow down the delivery of ballot papers.”

Elective mail as first class mail

In particular, the states objected to new regulations issued in July, according to which Postbuses always have to start their tours at certain times, regardless of whether they are already loaded.

They also demanded that all postal mail be treated as first class mail and that the removed letter sorting machines, which are required for timely delivery of the mail, be replaced. Judge Bastian said his injunction will essentially address requests from the states.

Democrats use postal votes much more often

Postal voting is of particular importance in the USA this year. It is expected that significantly more voters than usual will use this means in order to avoid possible infection with the coronavirus in front of or in the polling stations.

However, Trump has repeatedly warned that the election result could be affected by the postal vote. He did not provide any evidence for this. Experts take the opposite view.

Recent municipal and local elections have shown that Democratic supporters are proportionally far more likely to use postal votes than those who vote for Trump’s Republican Party.