Based on the role that the National Electoral Institute has played in the political logic of the President Councilor Lorenzo Córdova Vianello with the self-assumed and agreed objective of preventing populism, the dispute over control of the body will be an important factor in maintaining or preventing the continuity of the Morena’s López Obrador political project.

The weekly digital magazine Palacio Nacional 2024 (https://indicadorpolitico.com.mx/?page_id=12227) this week presents this little-depth approach that lies behind the reasons –perhaps the main one– of the reform initiative political-electoral of President López Obrador, taking into account the role played by the electoral body in recent electoral processes, especially the opposition political discourse of the President Córdova Vianello and his spearhead Ciro Murayama Rendón.

The magazine carries out a historical review of the political-electoral process that shaped the liquidation of the old Federal Electoral Commission of Manuel Bartlett to create a more professional body that would carry out elections with guarantees of impartiality. But the INE was born as IFE with the aim of maintaining government control over the elections, first from President Salinas de Gortari’s tight control over the reform, then via councilors appointed based on the interests of the president, later through the PRI, as the majority party, in a legislative vote of the councilors and finally in the current structure that obeys –and this is the most important part revealed by the Lopez Obrador reform– a political alliance of the neoliberal PRI with the neoconservative PAN that has had the function of curbing the total independence of the organization that was promoted by Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas and López Obrador.

Analyst Gerardo Lozada makes a detailed evaluation of the opposition and finds that they are configurations of objectives that have nothing to do with clean and transparent elections and that their new alliances are adjusted to a reorganization of new interests with new and old factors of power. In this context, former Oaxacan governor Ulises Ruiz Ortiz points out that the chances of an opposition victory over Morena are a mirage while the coalition responds to other interests of political groups.

José Luis Camacho Acevedo refers to the public and political position of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón based on mobility in political acts of governors’ campaigns that was authorized by the President of the Republic, especially since the pre-candidacy of the Secretary of Foreign Affairs it would need an internal political space to maintain conditions of electoral competitiveness.

Analyst Patricia Campos focuses on the reform initiative from the point of view of its effect on the reconfiguration of political parties with the reorganization of the issue of plurinominals or legislators who are voted by proportional representation list and not by electoral districts. In this sense, she points out that the reorganization of this form of voting could put an end to the factionalism that has been the disease that has kept the parties in precarious conditions.

Diego Velázquez makes a political interpretation of what is known as the Colosio case to explore the realistic scenarios of electoral possibilities of the son of the ill-fated PRI presidential candidate who was assassinated in March 1994 when he was emerging as the winner of the elections and was presenting a political reform of the PRI system that had been postponed for many six-year terms.

Analysts from Tabasco Antonio López de la Iglesia and Rodulfo Reyes focus on one of the issues that the media seem to avoid: the condition of the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández from Tabasco, as one of the most trusted figures of President López Obrador, but especially because of the role that the president himself has given to the regional context in shaping political currents. In this sense, it would be necessary to begin to study with methodological rigor the approach that could well be called Tabasco, based on the rereading of some of López Obrador’s texts that refer to the political role of the land.

And Marcela Maldonado Bodart refers to the part that they have forgotten about the electoral processes and their reforms: the credibility factor that usually turns elections into post-electoral conflicts due to the inability of the authorities to keep the processes clean.

policy for dummies: politics is a war that does not have its Geneva Convention.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not the newspaper that publishes it.