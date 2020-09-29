IG Metall suggests a four-day week, even without full wages. Does that help against a sales crisis that is not only caused by corona?

“Creates a situation in which every mature man can take a wife and found a family secured by work!” In 1866 the German department of the International Workers’ Association formulated its central goal with a lot of pathos: The earnings of the male proletarian should be sufficient to have a wife and children alone feed. This long-antiquated thinking persisted in the minds of union officials longer than in other social milieus. IG Metall, the largest association in the DGB with two million members, has only recently pursued a tariff policy in which “family fathers” as suppliers are no longer the measure of all things. Where women earn their own money, the worker’s wages don’t have to fill half a dozen hungry mouths.

This opens up space for new time concepts. In mid-August, IGM boss Jörg Hofmann praised reduced working hours as the best way to cope with structural change, especially in the automotive industry. He also caused a stir because he suggested a four-day week. With this, the VW Group had good experience over two decades ago – and prevented mass layoffs. “Between Volks- und Kinderwagen”: Under this catchy title, a study was published in 1998 that examined the “effects of the 28.8 hour week on family life”. Kerstin Jürgens and Karsten Reinecke interviewed the workforce of several VW plants.

Contrary to the clichés that speculated about an increase in undeclared work (which has never been empirically proven), Jürgens and Reinecke emphasized the positive effects of reduced working hours for the health of employees and the easier work-life balance. For the commuters in rural Lower Saxony, for example, it made a big difference that they no longer had to get up at four in the morning to be at their work place at the beginning of the early shift. In the afternoon, too, there were additional time windows that some used to do something with their children or to do sports.

The basis for this, however, is the reduction in time on a daily basis, towards a six-hour day. Because of the long travel distances, many at VW preferred block solutions. But also the principle of “four days shift, three days of free time”, as practiced in Emden for a long time, was rated by the interviewees as a quality of life gained.

According to a study, respondents rated the principle of “four days shift, three days off” as a quality of life gained

The model was developed by the then VW manager Peter Hartz. The later architect of Agenda 2010 still enjoyed a good reputation in trade union circles at that time. Hartz agreed with the powerful works councils in the group on a limited 28.8 hour week. The fact that monthly wages barely fell despite the lower number of hours contributed to the acceptance of the compromise.

Impending downsizing

When the auto market picked up a few years later and VW became a successful exporter, especially to China, the working hours were gradually brought back to normal. The innovative time concept was largely forgotten. IG Metall, still a pioneer in the field of 35-hour workweek in the 1980s, concentrated, as before, on increasing wages. The “Pforzheim Agreement” of 2004 even made it possible for companies to extend working hours if the union agrees. It was only after the diesel scandal and in view of the threat of staff cuts due to the switch to electric cars that IG Metall rediscovered the working time policy. In 2018, it ensured that employees could only work 28 hours a week for two years at their own request. In addition, since then shift workers, parents and caregivers have been allowed to convert what is known as an additional collective wage into eight days off. Significantly more people than expected have made use of these regulations.

In the current massive sales crisis, the union goes one step further. With the four-day week, “industrial jobs can be kept instead of being written off”, emphasizes Jörg Hofmann. IG Metall is moving away from its dogma of negotiating shorter working hours only with the same earnings. Hofmann nebulously calls for a “certain wage compensation so that the employees can afford it”; a detailed suggestion from him is the tax exemption of shift allowances. He is confident “that this time too we will find a solution in a combination of time and money”. The reactions cast doubt on this optimism. Business-related newspapers like Handelsblatt or FAZ vehemently criticized the IGM initiative. The Federal Association of Employers’ Associations joined the chorus of rejection, as did the FDP parliamentary group: Shorter working hours were “poison for many companies in the current crisis”.

Trade association for total metal behave

In contrast, voices from the SPD, the Left Party and the Greens welcome the idea. The professional association Gesamtmetall is also reluctant to make critical statements, which signals a certain willingness to negotiate. Whether the four-day week makes it into the list of demands of the collective bargaining round in the metal and electronics industry that begins at the turn of the year depends largely on the internal union debate. Because it is not only on the business side or among neoliberal politicians that shortening working hours is rejected. Some of the works councils and shop stewards also prioritize more money.

IG Metall is struggling to break away from the model of the breadwinner. For a long time, church and civil society initiatives were the focus of discussion of shorter working hours for everyone, which would enable men to participate more in care work. The unions are now starting to rethink their approach too late. A gender-equitable normal standard of 30 or even fewer hours per week remains utopia.