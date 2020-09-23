E.It takes less than twenty minutes for the chairman of the meeting to threaten to turn off the microphone of a Tesla opponent for the first time. The critics of what is currently Germany’s most controversial construction project have been waiting for this date for half a year. But no sooner has the meeting for the Tesla factory scheduled by the Brandenburg State Environment Agency started on Wednesday morning than the matter has already gotten out of hand.

Why is the event not streamed on the Internet, why is no verbatim transcript published and anyway: Why do Tesla representatives have water bottles on their tables while citizens had to hand in theirs at the entrance? “Unbelievable”, roars the singer and nature conservationist Julia Neigel time and again in the hall, “unbelievable”.

At this point in time, more than a hundred people are sitting in the town hall of Erkner, which is also a gymnasium. The appointment takes place there because there is no such hall in Grünheide, where the factory is being built – not yet. The Tesla cause is now being negotiated under basketball hoops and wall bars for at least two, possibly even three days.

Tesla creates facts

The State Environment Agency received more than 400 objections to the American electric car manufacturer’s plant. Most of them revolve around Tesla’s water needs, but cutting down the forest is also an issue and how the plant will change the region and the people. In the first expansion stage, 12,000 workers are expected to produce half a million electric cars a year; in the long term, the factory could employ up to 40,000 people.

But that’s not the point at first. The first hour passed with Neigel wanting to have the chief negotiator of the environmental agency Ulrich Stock declared biased because he had already publicly indicated that Tesla would get the approval for the factory. After a half-hour break, the decision: stick remains. The appointment can go on.



The singer and conservationist Julia Neigel

:



Image: dpa





The public hearing should actually take place in mid-March, but then Corona came. This leads to the somewhat unfortunate constellation that the opponents of the project are only now being heard, although Tesla has long been busy building in neighboring Grünheide. On the basis of preliminary permits and at its own financial risk, the company is already building the production halls on the 300-hectare site on the edge of the A10 motorway. The factory should be ready by July next year. Tesla is creating facts in Grünheide as slowly as things are going in the town hall on Wednesday.

“There is just not enough water in front and behind”

Those present do not have much hope of stopping the project either, which contributes to the charged atmosphere. Nadine Rothmaier speaks of an “alibi event”, who is on site for the nature conservation association Nabu and holds two thick orange books in her hand: the Water Protection Act and the Administrative Procedure Act. From their point of view, the state government should not have granted the provisional building permits and should have taken longer to examine the consequences for the environment. “We’re talking about 166,000 people who are affected.” The conservationist speaks of a “Lex Tesla”. “I know quite a few small companies that weren’t allowed to do things that Tesla is doing here now.”

In his early forties, Rothmaier is one of the younger ones in Erkner. It is noticeable that many of those present are older, pensioners who moved to the Berlin bacon belt many years ago because there are so many lakes and greenery there. Inge Hirschberg, for example. The 79-year-old queued in front of the hall at after nine in the morning.



Appointment in the sports hall

:



Image: Reuters





She lives near a stream that, as she says, has almost dried up in the past hot summers. The kingfisher, which brooded in the meadows just a few years ago, has also disappeared. “There’s just not enough water in the front and back,” she says. The mostly young Tesla fans who have been cheering every construction progress at the construction site in Grünheide with their cameras and drones for months have not come to Erkner. For or against Tesla – this question is also a generation conflict.

Development application for plant approved

Until the lunch break, the Tesla representatives in Erkner on Wednesday did not have a single word. They haven’t had to consult with the Clifford Chance attorneys who are by their side either. Instead, the number of objections is disputed, how many points they have submitted in total, who has put what and where on the record or not. At some point Stock will have enough: “Please turn off the microphone for Ms. Neigel,” he says to the technicians.

A decision on whether the State Environment Agency Tesla will also issue the provisional permits for the entire project will not yet be made at the hearing, but presumably only in December.

The Strausberg-Erkner water association, which has warned several times of a possible water shortage in the region in the past few weeks, has already approved the development application for the plant on Tuesday after Tesla increased its water consumption from 3.3 million to around 1.4 million cubic meters Year has reduced. No matter how scarce the water is in the town hall in Erkner – the Tesla factory will get some.