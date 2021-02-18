BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – In a new dispute within the federal government about the planned supply chain law, the Federal Ministry of Labor is assuming a quick solution. The background is a letter from State Secretary for Economic Affairs Ulrich Nussbaum to the Ministry of Labor. It says that the draft bill does not correspond to the agreements of a top-level discussion in at least two points.

The Ministry of Labor said on Thursday that the letter had been noted with interest. The draft due diligence law that was submitted to the ministerial coordination corresponds to the agreement reached between the ministries involved in the last discussion. “The Federal Ministry of Labor is of the opinion that the technical issues addressed in the letter can be conclusively clarified very quickly at the specialist level.”

After a long struggle, Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), Development Minister Gerd Müller (CSU) and Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) agreed on a law that would allow larger German companies worldwide to comply with human rights and environmental requirements in their supply chains by 2023 should commit.

In the letter, Nussbaum asked for improvements – for example on the question in which cases trade unions and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) can represent victims of human rights violations in German courts. / Hoe / DP / nas