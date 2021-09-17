F.France calls its ambassadors from the USA and Australia back for consultations over the dispute over a broken submarine deal. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced on Friday evening in Paris that this extraordinary step was taking place at the request of President Emmanuel Macron.

Le Drian justified the “extraordinary decision” in a statement by saying that the announcements by the Australian and US governments were “extremely serious”. The decision to abandon the purchase of French submarines sealed in 2016 in favor of a partnership with the United States and Great Britain represents unacceptable behavior between allies and partners. The consequences have touched the core of France’s alliances and partnerships as well as the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe.

Paris speaks of destroyed trust

Australia announced on Thursday that it would acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of a new security alliance with the United States and Great Britain. France had already reacted very angrily and spoke of destroyed trust with Australia. Australia’s decision to build nuclear-powered submarines with American and British support instead of conventional submarines with French help means the loss of a 56 billion euro agreement for France.

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously announced a new alliance which, according to security experts, is clearly directed against the military threat posed by China in the Indo-Pacific. This also includes building the submarines. Biden spoke of “rapidly evolving threats”. In the next 18 months a way should be found for Australia to get such modern submarines.

The US Presidential Office said on Friday that the United States regretted the decision to withdraw the French ambassador. The US government will continue to work in the coming days to resolve the dispute.