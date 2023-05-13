MIt’s such a thing with interventions. Militarily they are difficult, artistically they often require explanation. However, the situation becomes really confusing when the two come together, as is currently the case at the Soviet memorial in Dresden. At the beginning of May, the Dresden artist Svea Duwe made a temporary artistic intervention in a strap that temporarily holds the base of the memorial together by attaching three signs.

Stephen Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

“This structure is fragile!” It said in red letters in German, Russian and English, and that was meant in two senses: the monument is crumbling and is in serious need of renovation, but above all there is an increasing lack of knowledge as to why it is there at all. On the night of May 11, however, previously unknown persons intervened and removed the signs.