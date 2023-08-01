Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender

Markus Söder is one of the most photographed people in Bavaria, here for example at the Pichelsteinerfest in Lower Bavaria. © Harald Deubert/Imago

Hardly any German politician looks as closely at his photos as CSU boss Markus Söder – at the expense of the taxpayer, the SPD complains. The CSU rejects criticism.

Munich – It is the decisive second whether a politician looks stupid in the photo or powerful, whether small or large. Hardly any top politician has mastered this moment like Markus Söder: at the right second, a stately gaze directed into the distance, a smile, a groundbreaking gesture. But what it still needs: an attentive photographer. The costs of this are now being discussed.

The Söder pictures in newspapers were mostly taken by media photographers – the big news agencies or our own photographers, for example. Many pictures that the State Chancellery publishes on the Internet after his appointments were taken by photographers commissioned by the state.

In the past and with lower-ranking politicians, it was usually a speaker who took pictures with the cell phone in one hand and the briefcase in the other hand. In the meantime, the photo services have been professionalized. The SPD parliamentary group has now asked the State Chancellery to issue figures, which will cost taxpayers.

Photo costs of the State Chancellery increase sharply during Söder’s tenure

The data supports the assumption: Spending has multiplied under Söder. In 2017 – Horst Seehofer’s last year in office – the costs were just under 11,000 euros, but in 2022 the State Chancellery alone spent 178,618.13 euros on fees from freelance photographers. Among them are 60,000 euros “for made up appointments from previous years,” reports the German Press Agency.

In 2018 – in Söder’s first year in office – the costs jumped to 72,000 euros, in 2019 to almost 102,000 euros. In the two Corona years 2020 and 2021, expenses fell noticeably – Söder also made less photo-worthy appointments.

Markus Söders (CSU) Photo costs increase before the Bavarian election

This year, in the election year, there are signs of a strong increase again. In 2023, the State Chancellery stated EUR 75,726.73 by the reporting date of May 8, i.e. a good EUR 25,000 per month. In addition, a permanent photographer has been on the payroll of the State Chancellery for years. His salary is described as “comparable to the 3rd qualification level”, which corresponds to around 3000 to 5600 per month.

“Self-representation” is probably more important to him than housing or the energy transition, SPD leader Florian von Brunn scoffs. The State Chancellery, on the other hand, writes that it generally commissions photographers “on an occasion-related basis at an agreed hourly or daily rate”. “The pictures were used for press and public relations work as well as documentation.” There are also public appointments for the new Europe Minister – but this office also existed under Seehofer.

Söder on Instagram: #söderisst does not cost taxpayers any money

Expenses for party appointments are not included in the figures. Here, too, Söder – then separately at the expense of the CSU – is accompanied by experienced photographers, currently several times a day. Among other things, when he appeared with CDU leader Friedrich Merz, he repeatedly managed to appear larger and more dynamic in the picture. Which, however, does not incur any costs: Söder often takes pictures with his cell phone himself for Twitter and Instagram – for example his food, hashtag #söderisst.

The numbers fit into a nationwide debate. Several traffic light ministers, including the Greens Steffi Lemke and Annalena Baerbock, got into trouble because of photographer tenders of over 150,000 euros. State Chancellor Florian Herrmann (CSU) immediately refers to the Chancellor: “The SPD is once again acting in its typical double standard: According to media reports, your own Chancellor Scholz spent more than 500,000 euros on photos last year alone. There was also another 40,000 euros for make-up artists.” CHRISTIAN GERMANY/with dpa